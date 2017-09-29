news

Estonia launches EU Sanctions Map ({{commentsTotal}})

News
The EU Sanctions Map introduced at the Talinn Digital Summit on Friday is sortable according to various categories.
The EU Sanctions Map introduced at the Talinn Digital Summit on Friday is sortable according to various categories. Source: (EUSanctionsMap/Twitter)
News

Estonia on Friday launched the EU Sanctions Map, a web environment where anyone interested can receive up-to-date information regarding sanctions being implemented in the EU.

The EU is employing sanctions more and more in its joint foreign and security policy, with around 40 sanction regimes currently implemented that were et by the UN Security Council or the Council of the European Union. The aim of the Sanctions Map is to share up-to-date information digitally, simply and in a user-friendly fashion regarding sanctions implemented in the EU, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The Sanctions Map is to solve problems concerning accessing information, bring foreign policy closer to the citizens and help make EU sanctions policies more transparent and comprehensible to the public.

"Until now, it wasn't possible to find answers in a quick and easy way about sanctions in force in the EU, even though the information is on the internet," said ministry official Juuli Hiio, the initiator and manager of the project. "The problem lies in the means of presentation — the information is scattered over hundreds of legal texts, references and links, and retrieving the latest version requires specialized knowledge."

According to Hiio, companies tend to err on the side of caution and refrain from transactions with third countries even if they are not violations of sanctions. This was not an intended consequence, however, when member states agreed to impose sanctions.

 

As the name suggests, sanctions applied by the EU are shown on a world map. "Users can find the information they need either on the map or on the list of restrictions," the ministry official explained. "Users can also access the guidelines issued for the implementation of the sanctions and other relevant documents."

Sanctions map Estonia's gift to the EU

The EU Sanctions Map is the digital contribution of the Estonian presidency of the Council of the EU to bringing more clarity to a foreign policy instrument the EU is employing more frequently.

"Sanctions are a part of the EU's common foreign and security policy, which means that they are regulated in all member states in largely the same way," Hiio said. "It would not be reasonable to spend time and resources in Tallinn and, say, Lisbon simultaneously on shedding light on the complicated framework and answering the same types of questions on a daily basis if the answers are actually just a few clicks away."

At the conclusion of the Estonian presidency of the Council of the EU at the end of this year, Estonia will hand over the administration of the EU Sanctions Map to the European Commission.

The EU Sanctions Map can be accessed online at sanctionsmap.eu. Updates are also posted on the map's Twitter feed.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

ministry of foreign affairseu presidencyeuropean commissioneu2017eesanctionstallinn digital summiteu sanctions map


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

local elections on oct. 15
Opinion
MORE NEWS
28.09

EKRE to picket during Merkel visit in Tallinn

28.09

Ratas: 2018 state budget that of a more equitable Estonia

28.09

Digital summit to affect traffic in Tallinn from Thursday through Saturday

28.09

Minister: No plan to discuss new refugee resettlement scheme at present

27.09

Government approves amendments to Estonia's parental leave, benefits system

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
FEATURE
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
16:26

Estonia launches EU Sanctions Map

15:38

Juncker in Tallinn: Progress in Brexit talks insufficient at current pace

14:33

Kaljulaid at Digital Summit: Current paper-based processes like fossil fuel

13:21

GALLERY: May, Macron, Ratas visit troops at Tapa army base

12:24

Survey: Estonia's duty hike drove Finns to Latvia to buy alcohol

11:17

Trial China-Estonia cargo train likely to arrive in November

10:12

August industrial production up five percent on year

09:39

LIVE: Public speeches and interviews of the Tallinn Digital Summit

09:12

EU's top politicians arrive in Tallinn, Kaljulaid meets Macron

08:51

Estonian EU presidency's Digital Summit taking place in Tallinn today

28.09

Committee to send registered partnership repeal bill to first reading

28.09

EKRE to picket during Merkel visit in Tallinn

28.09

Estonia earns €23.5 million from emissions trading in 2016

28.09

Cleveron to cooperate with fast fashion retail group Inditex

28.09

Ratas: 2018 state budget that of a more equitable Estonia

28.09

Center Party: Headed for victory in Tallinn despite legacy of corruption

28.09

Social Democrats: Smart cities, more equality, transparent government

28.09

Reform: Main aim in Tallinn deposing Center Party

28.09

IRL: Campaigning against corruption and the Center Party

28.09

EKRE: Put an end to state-sponsored ‘homo propaganda’

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: