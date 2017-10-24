news

Estonian MEP to resign and join Tartu city council ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Marju Lauristin.
Marju Lauristin. Source: (Postimees/Scanpix)
News

One of Estonia’s members of the European Parliament, Social Democrat Marju Lauristin, confirmed to BNS on Monday that she will resign and return to Estonia to serve on the Tartu city council.

Lauristin announced this step already during the campaign leading up to the 2017 local elections on Oct. 15. The election in Estonia’s second-largest city was won by the Reform Party, who are now about to enter into coalition negotiations with the Center Party.

Reform gained enough seats on the council to be able to do with a single coalition partner. Up to the elections, Reform, Center, and the Social Democrats ran the city together, now it looks like Lauristin’s party will be in opposition.

Still, Lauristin is coming back: “I’ve already burned my bridges,” she told BNS on Monday. She added that she made up her mind already during the campaign.

She will have to wait a little longer before she can resign, as the results of the Tartu election haven’t been announced officially, and Lauristin is planning to give her election to the city council as the reason for her resignation. “Then I’ll have three days to officially notify the management of the European Parliament about my resignation,” she said.

Lauristin said she notified her group in the European Parliament, the Progressive Alliance of Socialists & Democrats (S&D), as soon as she made the decision to run in local elections. She is also planning to spend more time on teaching at the University of Tartu.

In the election on Oct. 15, Lauristin got 1,888 personal votes, which makes her the second most popular politician with the city’s voters behind mayor Urmas Klaas (Reform), who got 4,699 votes.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: BNS, ERR

tartusdemarju lauristineuropean parliament


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Opinion
MORE NEWS
23.10

Center Party ready to make concessions to find partner in Tallinn

21.10

EKRE: Tartu mayor Urmas Klaas should consider resigning as well

21.10

Finns who ordered drugs by post from Asia caught in Ida-Viru County

20.10

Estonia to start issuing identification to e-residents in South Korea

20.10

MP: Government mustn’t agree with EU migration policy

20.10

Nestor: No alternative to independence of courts

20.10

Ratas: May promised UK will meet financial commitments by 2020

20.10

Ratas in Brussels: EU going ahead dealing with digital issues

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
2017 local elections
FEATURE
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
09:32

Estonian MEP to resign and join Tartu city council

08:15

Estonian Defence Forces to rent heavy machinery from construction companies

23.10

Eesmaa, Pevkur elected Riigikogu deputy presidents

23.10

Kredex’s loan guarantee ceiling to be raised to €390 million

23.10

Estonia has EU’s smallest government debt in 2016

23.10

EstWin high-speed network to be made more accessible in rural areas

23.10

Mayor announces Reform-Center coalition in Tartu

23.10

Elron reports 8-percent higher ticket revenue in September

23.10

Woman accusing Rõivas of sexual harassment reiterates her story

23.10

Police investigating packages washed ashore that could be narcotics

23.10

Center Party ready to make concessions to find partner in Tallinn

21.10

EKRE: Tartu mayor Urmas Klaas should consider resigning as well

21.10

Finns who ordered drugs by post from Asia caught in Ida-Viru County

20.10

Estonia to start issuing identification to e-residents in South Korea

20.10

MP: Government mustn’t agree with EU migration policy

20.10

Nestor: No alternative to independence of courts

20.10

Ratas: May promised UK will meet financial commitments by 2020

20.10

Ratas in Brussels: EU going ahead dealing with digital issues

20.10

Internal Security Service releases former Tartu deputy mayors

20.10

No change in industrial producer price index in September

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: