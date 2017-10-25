news

Prime minister reiterates state budget will be balanced again in 2020 ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) presenting the 2018 state budget bill to the Riigikogu on Wednesday, Sep. 27, 2017.
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) presenting the 2018 state budget bill to the Riigikogu on Wednesday, Sep. 27, 2017. Source: (Jürgen Randma/Government Office)
News

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas said in the Riigikogu on Wednesday that the government is planning to reach a balanced budget again by 2020, and aiming at a surplus in 2021.

Answering MPs’ questions in parliament on Wednesday, Ratas also said that the government’s aim is to decrease Estonia’s debt burden from 9.4 percent to 7 percent by 2021.

“At present the nominal deficit of the 2018 budget is 0.1 percent of GDP, or €36 million, and the structural deficit 0.25 percent of GDP, or approximately €61 million,” the prime minister said, adding that many national issues are addressed in the next year’s budget.

“This involves the Health Insurance Fund, our defense capability, local government, and the increase in the minimum income exempt from tax,” Ratas said.

The prime minister also added that it is important to finance projects with means out of EU structural funds before the end of the current budgetary period.

“We need to be able to look at the volumes of the projects and finance them [out of the EU funds] as much as possible before the end of 2020. With this I mean Rail Baltica, for example,” Ratas said.

The European Union’s current budgetary period lasts until the end of 2020. Estonia won’t have the same amount of EU support money available in the next budgetary period.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: BNS

eujüri ratasriigikogueu funds2018 budget


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Opinion
MORE NEWS
24.10

Posted workers deal Estonian presidency’s greatest achievement yet

24.10

National flag to fly on November 28

24.10

Riigikogu adopts statement on Iraqi Kurdistan independence referendum

24.10

New EU requirements to substantially increase garbage fees

24.10

Estonian MEP to resign and join Tartu city council

24.10

Estonian Defence Forces to rent heavy machinery from construction companies

23.10

Eesmaa, Pevkur elected Riigikogu deputy presidents

23.10

Estonia has EU’s smallest government debt in 2016

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
2017 local elections
FEATURE
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
17:10

Prime minister reiterates state budget will be balanced again in 2020

16:02

Free Party wants government to take steps to help solve Catalonia crisis

15:49

IRL and Reform lose, Center and EKRE gain members

15:15

Proportion of minimum wage to national average to rise to ‘European level’

14:21

Share of labor costs in GDP decreases first time in six years

14:08

Police planning campaign to prevent stalking, harassment

13:39

Ratas: Finland and Estonia should develop common investment area

12:23

Trade unions and employers to sign minimum wage agreement on Thursday

11:11

SEB’s third quarter profit at €22.9 million

10:23

Sester: Posted workers agreement won't affect Estonia's competitive edge

09:23

Lower excise rates would mean more tax revenue, says EKRE MP

08:27

Packages found on Lohusalu beach most likely contain cocaine

24.10

Posted workers deal Estonian presidency’s greatest achievement yet

24.10

National flag to fly on November 28

24.10

Audit: Arsenal plot was sold below market value

24.10

Riigikogu adopts statement on Iraqi Kurdistan independence referendum

24.10

New EU requirements to substantially increase garbage fees

24.10

Book review: Ilmar Taska, 'Pobeda 1946'

24.10

LHV Group’s third quarter profit down 5.2 percent

24.10

Estonian MEP to resign and join Tartu city council

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: