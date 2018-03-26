news

Estonia's 2017 government sector debt totals 0.3 percent ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
Euros.
Euros. Source: (Marco Verch/Wikimedia Commons)
Business

According to preliminary data released by Statistics Estonia on Monday morning, Estonia's government sector deficit totaled 0.3 percent and the gross debt level nine percent of the GDP in 2017.

At the end of 2017, the total expenditures of the government sector exceeded the revenues by €66.1 million, accounted as the Maastricht deficit criteria. The central government as well as the local government sub-sectors ended the year in deficit. The budget surplus of social security funds increased to €58.9 million. By the end of 2017, the deficit of the central government sub-sector was €67.4 million and the consolidated budget of the local government sector was €57.6 million in deficit.

The consolidated debt of the government sector (Maastricht debt) amounted to slightly over €2 billion by the end of 2017, having increased four percent compared to 2016. The debt level increased in the local government as well as the central government sub-sectors. At the end of 2017, the debt of the central government sub-sector totaled €2.3 billion, €898 million of which were liabilities towards other sub-sectors.

The share of foreign debt in the central government’s loan liabilities was 49 percent. Long-term loan liabilities decreased by three percent year on year. The volume of long-term securities issued by the public legal institutions, foundations and enterprises belonging to the central government was €98.6 million, up 83 percent on year.

The overall debt level of the local government sub-sector increased by 7 percent compared to 2016 and stood at €800 million at the end of 2017. The volume of long-term securities decreased by one percent and loan liabilities increased by nine percent on year. Liabilities towards the rest of the world accounted for 22 percent of local government debt.

Social security funds did not contribute to the debt of the government sector.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

statistics estoniagovernment sector


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
08:35

Gallery: Estonia commemorates victims of 1949 March Deportations

25.03

Estonian border guards help Latvian fishers ashore

25.03

Minister calls for more independence for teachers

24.03

Court sentences FSB man to four years in prison

23.03

Russian ambassador: Accusations in Skripal case a 'provocation'

23.03

Ratas: Estonia considering expelling Russian diplomats

23.03

Mikser to propose denying individuals on Magnitsky List entry to Estonia

23.03

Pevkur appointed member of Constitutional Committee

BUSINESS
24.03

Loans to Estonian households grow by 7.7 percent on year in February

24.03

Commerce chamber: Media moving to Estonia after Brexit would be real gain

23.03

Tallink terminates search for strategic investors, announces new CEO

23.03

S&P affirms Eesti Energia rating at BBB, raises outlook

23.03

E-Residency program under threat as banks closing foreigners' bank accounts

23.03

Estonia about to reach 2018 third-country immigration quota

22.03

Study: One fifth of alcohol consumed in Estonia this month bought in Latvia

22.03

Polish, Baltic leaders meet with Juncker, discuss Baltic desynchronization

Opinion
19.03

Digest: Russia's new ideology still based on Great Patriotic War

19.03

Toomas Sildam: Pre-election outdoor political ad ban entirely pointless

13.03

Digest: Social media a loophole to covertly fund election campaigns

12.03

Digest: Tartu's pulp mill debate already part of 2019 election campaign

26.02

Digest: Today's Estonia is far more than a speech, and so is the centennial

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
14:53

Four of six parliamentary parties want logging limits

13:49

Estonian, Latvian, Lithuanian foreign ministries summon Russian ambassadors

12:52

Tallink shares drop 12 percent following Friday's announcement

11:54

Ratas, Terras to visit Lebanon, Estonian peacekeepers

10:50

Estonia offers condolences to Russia following deadly shopping mall fire

10:13

Estonia's 2017 government sector debt totals 0.3 percent

09:31

March ratings: Reform most popular party despite continuing infighting

09:18

Gallery: British defense secretary visits Estonia

08:35

Gallery: Estonia commemorates victims of 1949 March Deportations

25.03

Estonian border guards help Latvian fishers ashore

25.03

Feature: Ruussaar in Eastern Ukraine, Part 3 | Mariupol

25.03

Minister calls for more independence for teachers

24.03

Court sentences FSB man to four years in prison

24.03

Loans to Estonian households grow by 7.7 percent on year in February

24.03

Commerce chamber: Media moving to Estonia after Brexit would be real gain

23.03

Russian ambassador: Accusations in Skripal case a 'provocation'

23.03

Tallink terminates search for strategic investors, announces new CEO

23.03

Ratas: Estonia considering expelling Russian diplomats

23.03

Mikser to propose denying individuals on Magnitsky List entry to Estonia

23.03

S&P affirms Eesti Energia rating at BBB, raises outlook

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: