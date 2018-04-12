Government discussing budget strategy this week

On Thursday the government along with the coalition's parliamentary groups started with this year's budget talks, aiming to outline Estonia's financial priorities for the next four years. The strategy is expected to be set by the end of the month.

The state budget strategy forms the government's longer-term plans for the state’s activity and finances, taking into account the government's policy priorities, future prognoses, and global trends, a press release by the Government Office read.

The ministers and coalition MPs are meeting at Sagadi Manor in Lääne-Viru County on Thursday and Friday, where they will hear reports on relevant issues and discuss the strategy.

The sessions include the outlining of annual targets for the budget that in turn will make it possible to talk about budgeting a surplus or deficit. The coalition will also discuss state investment plans and personnel policy.

The country's four-year budget strategy is updated annually, typically looking ahead three to four years. According to the Government Office, this makes it possible to adapt the state’s monetary plans to changes in the economy, state finances, and the governance areas of ministries.

Based on the budget strategy the ministries will then go on to draft the 2019 budget. This will then be discussed in the cabinet at first, and later handed on to parliament as the next budget bill.

The meetings are attended by all members of the government, the State Secretary, the Auditor General, and the Chancellor of Justice. One representative of each parliamentary group of the coalition in the Riigikogu is also present.