news

General: More funding needed against cyberattacks, disinformation campaigns ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Gen. Riho Terras.
Gen. Riho Terras. Source: Sander Koit/ERR
News

In an interview with military magazine Sõdur, commander of the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF), Gen. Riho Terras, called for more funding in the fight against psychological threats and to fend of cyberattacks.

Terras said that in the propaganda war as it was currently going on, positions needed to be taken and the necessary means allocated specifically for this purpose. Estonia's increased strategic communication budget is a move in the right direction, the general suggested.

"Our own exercises have proven that the issue is important, and that we need to go on dealing with it," he said, adding that certain competencies have already been created in the EDF.

The cyber dimension of modern warfare needs to be treated like any other kind of military branch, and in that sense are very similar to artillery, tanks, and aircraft. The only difference, according to Terras, is that military means in cyberspace can be applied during peace times as well.

Events in Africa, Middle East matter to Estonia because they involve Estonia's allies

Terras also stressed that Estonia needs to pay attention to what is going on in Africa and the Middle East as well, as there regions are important to Estonia's allies.

"Our allies in the South see that we are responsible, with our contribution to solving their probems," he said. "The proposal to send an Estonian unit to strengthen Afghanistan, and negotiations with France about potential joint operations are both a part of this great game and the bigger picture," Terras added.

The general also confirmed once again that he sees defense spending at least at 2 percent GDP as the minimum. Below that, there could be no talking about developing a NATO ally's defense forces, he said.

"There is never enough money. Another very important but limited resource in our case are people. Even by raising our spending on personnel and salaries we haven't been able to achieve the kind of growth we planned for. There has been a slight increase, yes, but no great leap forward. And because of that, the number of people in active service also limits our defensive capacity," Terras added.

Terras' tenure as commander of the EDF expires at the end of 2018.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

edfriho terrascyberdefensedisinformation


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
14:17

Estonian troops to deploy to Afghanistan this May

11:23

Muhu, Lääne-Nigula, Valga, Türi, Saue to see first state-owned rental homes

10:07

Tartu wants planning procedure for billion-euro pulp mill terminated

09:44

Ivo Posti named director of Narva Museum for next two years

09:27

Supreme Court rejects appeal of Syrian man who set wife on fire

08:53

Wolves snag dog from farm, attack another

19.03

Study: Ferry route between Saaremaa, Latvia socioeconomically profitable

19.03

IMF recommends Estonian government defer expenditures

BUSINESS
11:23

Muhu, Lääne-Nigula, Valga, Türi, Saue to see first state-owned rental homes

10:07

Tartu wants planning procedure for billion-euro pulp mill terminated

19.03

Study: Ferry route between Saaremaa, Latvia socioeconomically profitable

19.03

IMF recommends Estonian government defer expenditures

19.03

Novalpina subsidiary to buy Olympic Entertainment for €288.4 million

18.03

Electronics manufacturer Eolane to create 300 jobs in Tallinn

18.03

Balkans see great potential in business cooperation with Estonia

18.03

Estonia, France to launch digital cooperation

Opinion
19.03

Toomas Sildam: Pre-election outdoor political ad ban entirely pointless

13.03

Digest: Social media a loophole to covertly fund election campaigns

12.03

Digest: Tartu's pulp mill debate already part of 2019 election campaign

26.02

Digest: Today's Estonia is far more than a speech, and so is the centennial

25.02

Opinion digest: President's Independence Day speech boring and generic

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
European Commission Vice-President for the Digital Single Market Andrus Ansip

Ansip whitewashes party financing scandal, blames whistleblower instead

Former prime minister and long-time Reform Party chairman Andrus Ansip, now the EU's commissioner for the digital single market, has accused former Reform member and present-day Social Democrat Silver Meikar of having taken money for himself that was supposed to go to the party as a personal donation. Ansip also gave Reform's 2012 financing scandal a fresh coat of white paint.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
17:44

February industrial producer price index up 2.7 percent on year

17:19

Ansip whitewashes party financing scandal, blames whistleblower instead

17:10

Estonian circuit court acquits PERH ex-CEO Tõnis Allik

16:30

Digest: As Reform sidelines its chairman, the party is back at its worst

16:08

Eesti Energia enters Finnish electricity market

15:35

Estonia offering 100,000 residents free genetic testing

15:04

Kaljulaid congratulates Putin on re-election

14:46

General: More funding needed against cyberattacks, disinformation campaigns

14:17

Estonian troops to deploy to Afghanistan this May

13:02

Luminor sets Estonia's 2018 economic growth forecast at 3.5 percent

12:29

New national brand's results still far behind popular EST-concept

11:23

Muhu, Lääne-Nigula, Valga, Türi, Saue to see first state-owned rental homes

10:07

Tartu wants planning procedure for billion-euro pulp mill terminated

09:44

Ivo Posti named director of Narva Museum for next two years

09:27

Supreme Court rejects appeal of Syrian man who set wife on fire

08:53

Wolves snag dog from farm, attack another

19.03

Study: Ferry route between Saaremaa, Latvia socioeconomically profitable

19.03

IMF recommends Estonian government defer expenditures

19.03

Putin garners 94 percent of votes cast at polling stations in Estonia

19.03

Reform's MPs vote to replace Hanno Pevkur with Kalle Laanet

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: