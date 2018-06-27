news

Defence Ministry official: Long way to go integrating allies in cyber field

News
Ministry of Defence Secretary General Jonatan Vseviov.
Ministry of Defence Secretary General Jonatan Vseviov. Source: Elena Vareiko/ERR
News

There is still a long way to go in integrating NATO allies in the cyber field, but progress is being made and the alliance is on the right path, Ministry of Defence Secretary General Jonatan Vseviov told the US media.

"Cyber is certainly a new domain," Vseviov said in an interview published in the Defense News online news portal on Tuesday. "We are, I think, still scratching the surface of what it all means... So it will take us time to figure out how best to operate, how best to organise ourselves in the cyber domain."

According to the Estonian ministry official, however, what is certain is that the government alone cannot defend cyber society, and would require not only a whole-of-government but also a whole-of-society approach.

Vseviov emphasised that physical borders do not matter in the cyber field. "So national initiatives are important, but they are nothing if there is no international component to our efforts," he explained.

"We are certain that we are again on the right path, in both NATO and the European Union, but I think it will take time for us to fully comprehend the best way to operate in this new domain," he added.

"I think there is still a long way to go," Vseviov responded when asked how well, in his estimation, NATO allies are integrating in the cyber field. "Cyber tends to be a very sensitive area for obvious reasons, oftentimes also harnessed within intelligence organizations.  But we are making progress."

According to the secretary general, there is more sharing, information sharing in NATO as well as bilaterally between allies than there was a few years ago.

"So I think people are realizing that we need international cooperation; and without international cooperation, we simply cannot succeed in this new domain," he said.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

natojonatan vseviovministry of defencecyber


Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Eerik-Niiles Kross

Opinion digest: Reform couldn't form government with EKRE, says Kross

In an opinion piece published by daily Postimees, outgoing Reform MP Eerik-Niiles Kross explained that despite claims implying that every political party in Estonia would be able to reach an agreement with the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) and include them in a coalition government, he doesn't believe his party could if they can't see eye to eye on Europe.

