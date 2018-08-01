news

Defence Forces cyber command takes up operations ({{commentsTotal}})

News
At the opening ceremony for Estonia's new cyber command, 1 August 2018.
At the opening ceremony for Estonia's new cyber command, 1 August 2018. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

The new cyber command of the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) became operational on Wednesday, uniting all the different authorities and departments within the competency of the Ministry of Defence.

According to Minister of Defence Jüri Luik (Pro Patria), that Estonia introduces a cyber command specifically dedicated to identifying and fending off threats in cyberspace is only natural. "Estonia is a cyber state, which also means there is a need to protect our systems both in the civilian and military fields," Luik said on Wednesday.

The new command will make the planning and organisation of Estonia's capacities in cyberspace more flexible and efficient, the minister added. Every conventional war today always has a clear cyber dimension as well, which is why the establishment of a cyber command is a significant step toward ensuring Estonia's security, Luik added.

Commander of the EDF, Gen Riho Terras said that the Defence Forces need to keep up with today's technology. "Nato has recognised the cyber field as a separate warfare environment, which is why several allies have already established cyber commands. Estonia's decision to implement a new command will give us new and better opportunities to continue at the cutting edge of this field," Terras said.

The cyber command directly answers to the commander of the EDF, and is itself led by its first commanding officer, Col Andres Hairk.

Operations of the new command will be scaled up until full operational capability is reached, expected for 2023. By then, some 300 people will be working under it. Some 60 new positions will be created, while the remainder of the staff will be drawn from EDF's existing resources.

The main task of the cyber command is to carry out operations in cyberspace to support the Defence Ministry's area of government as well as the tasks of the Defence Forces. It also protects Estonia's cyber resources.

A broader application of the new command's resources will also include handling the ministry's IT and communication technology as well as keeping the EDF's headquarters in proper working order, preparing and organising the formation of wartime and reserve units, commanding and coordinating the development of cyber and command support capabilities, supporting awareness programs of the EDF, and organising information operations.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: BNS

edfcybersecurityjüri luikministry of defence


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
09:28

Burst water main disrupts traffic on Tööstuse Street, Tallinn

09:01

Tallinna Vesi innovating in wastewater treatment and water sourcing

31.07

Prosecutor's Office launches investigation into Danske money laundering

31.07

Rescuers extinguish nearly 50 wildfires over weekend

31.07

Gallery: Journalist Mati Talvik's funeral held at ETV building in Tallinn

31.07

Counterfeit, contraband cigarette volumes down 21% in 2017

31.07

Politicians condemn Russian Embassy criticism of tribute to WWII battle

31.07

SDE hopes to find new candidate for IT minister soon

FEATURE
The defence ministers of the initiative's nine signatories.

Feature: Behind the European Intervention Initiative

Last year, 25 of the EU's 28 member states committed to the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) scheme, spurring a wide array of specific military projects and investment pledges, French President Emmanuel Macron's European Intervention Initiative being one of them.

BUSINESS
12:09

Chamber of Commerce president: Estonia needs more foreign workers

11:32

Hot summer driving people into larger shopping centres to cool off

09:01

Tallinna Vesi innovating in wastewater treatment and water sourcing

08:26

Browder to ERR: Money laundered via Estonian Danske branch 'blood money'

31.07

Defence Ministry: Illegal construction at Aidu wind farm must stop

31.07

Prosecutor's Office launches investigation into Danske money laundering

31.07

Counterfeit, contraband cigarette volumes down 21% in 2017

31.07

June industrial production up 3% on year

Opinion
09.07

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

06.07

Opinion: Prosecutor General on criminal proceedings and public interest

04.07

Enterprise Estonia head refutes claims that its emphasis not appropriate

26.06

Digest: Siim Kallas on a potential Russian-American security deal

23.06

Opinion digest: Reform couldn't form government with EKRE, says Kross

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
16:43

Defence Forces cyber command takes up operations

15:25

IKEA one step closer to Estonia as chain's Riga building is completed

14:10

Elering posts net profit of €7.1 million for first half of 2018

13:31

Social Democrats chairman: EKRE in government would do lasting damage

12:52

Monthly paycheque of new Tallinn transport boss announced

12:09

Chamber of Commerce president: Estonia needs more foreign workers

11:32

Hot summer driving people into larger shopping centres to cool off

11:03

Tsahkna wants to introduce pay reform for MPs

10:07

August off to hot start as highs remain around 30C

09:28

Burst water main disrupts traffic on Tööstuse Street, Tallinn

09:01

Tallinna Vesi innovating in wastewater treatment and water sourcing

08:26

Browder to ERR: Money laundered via Estonian Danske branch 'blood money'

31.07

Defence Ministry: Illegal construction at Aidu wind farm must stop

31.07

Prosecutor's Office launches investigation into Danske money laundering

31.07

Rescuers extinguish nearly 50 wildfires over weekend

31.07

Gallery: Journalist Mati Talvik's funeral held at ETV building in Tallinn

31.07

Counterfeit, contraband cigarette volumes down 21% in 2017

31.07

Politicians condemn Russian Embassy criticism of tribute to WWII battle

31.07

SDE hopes to find new candidate for IT minister soon

31.07

New 2018 record high temperature of 34.6C measured in Keila on Monday

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: