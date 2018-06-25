Luik to attend EU foreign, defence ministers meeting in Luxembourg

Minister of Defence Jüri Luik (Pro Patria/Isamaa) is to take part in a meeting of EU foreign and defence ministers in Luxembourg on Monday.

To be adopted at the meeting are conclusions on security and defence as well as a decision setting out the common set of governance rules for projects undertaken in the context of permanent structured cooperation (PESCO).

The agreement on the establishment of a cyber rapid response force is to be signed as well. Lithuania, Estonia, Croatia, the Netherlands and Romania will sign the agreement in Luxembourg on Monday, while France, Spain, Poland and Finland will officially join it by the end of the year, the Ministry of Defence said.

While in Luxembourg, Luik is to also have a bilateral meeting with French counterpart Florence Parly.