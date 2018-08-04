Cyberattacks possible during 2019 elections, says RIA

According to a report by the State Information System Authority (RIA), the elections for the European Parliament next May could become a target for cyberattacks, ERR's "Aktuaalne kaamera" newscast reported.

A cybersecurity handbook has been drawn up under the leadership of RIA for the organisers of elections as well as the people responsible for cybersecurity where the elections are being carried out.

The handbook takes specific incidents into account that have occurred during elections in European Union member states, and is drawn up in such a way that these countries can use it and draw their own lessons from the cases it describes. The handbook also includes an overview of potential dangers that might arise, starting with the composition of election lists leading on to counting votes and publishing election results, among other things.

According to the authority's chief analyst, Liisa Past, elections have become a common target of cyberattacks. Though none of them has had an impact on results, there have been attempts made to hack Estonian elections as well, Past said.

Outside national elections, the next greater event that may bring attacks is the upcoming European elections in May next year. They are the first EU-encompassing political event that occurs in a time when cyberattacks are a risk, Past added.