news

NATO team wins 2018 Locked Shields cyberdefense exercise ({{commentsTotal}})

News
NATO CCD COE Director Merle Maigre presenting the award for this year's winner of Locked Shields. April 27, 2018.
NATO CCD COE Director Merle Maigre presenting the award for this year's winner of Locked Shields. April 27, 2018.
News

Locked Shields, the largest and most advanced international live-fire cyberdefense exercise in the world organized by the Tallinn-based NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (CCD COE), was won this year by NATO's own team, followed by France and the Czech Republic.

"The winning team excelled in all categories of the exercise," Aare Reintam, one of the organizers of the exercise, said in a press release on Friday, noting that this was the first time NATO participated in the exercise with a team of its own, which consisted of representatives of the alliance's various agencies.

"Nevertheless, all teams that participated deserve recognition for fulfilling the tasks given in the exercise," he continued. "The exercise encompassed approximately 4,000 virtual systems and more than 2,500 attacks. In addition, each team had to maintain more than 150 difficult IT systems, and blue teams had to report incidents, make strategic decisions and solve challenges concerning external communication, the legal field and the media. The protection of critical infrastructure is essential for ensuring the activity of both military and civil structures; this is the basis of our modern digital life."

In Locked Shields 2018, the teams will be protecting the computer systems and information systems of an imaginary country that has come under attack. In addition to a large-scale cyberattack, a number of other developments undermining security will take place in the country under attack. The aim is to offer a real life-like picture of the scope of the impact that cyber incidents can have and how well thought-out comprehensive must be the measures aimed at solving them. This year's scenario emphasized the growing need to enhance dialogue between technical experts and civil and military decision-makers.

The NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Center of Excellence has been organizing the Locked Shields exercise since 2010.

The CCD COE is a NATO-accredited cyber defense hub focusing on research, training and exercises. The international military organization based in Estonia is a community of currently 20 nations providing a 360-degree look at cyber defense, with expertise in the areas of technology, strategy, operations and law. In addition to organizing Locked Shields, the CCD COE is also home of the Tallinn Manual 2.0, the most comprehensive guide on how international law applies to cyber operations.

Another highlight of the center is the International Conference on Cyber Conflict (CyCon) a unique event joining key experts and decision-makers of the global cyberdefense community in Tallinn every spring. The tenth anniversary event, CyCon X: Maximizing Effects, will take place from May 30-June 1. In partnership with the Munich Security Conference, the CCD COE will host the Cyber Security Summit in Tallinn on May 29, on the eve of CyCon.

The CCD COE is staffed and financed by its member nations, which currently include Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Australia, Norway and Japan have all recently announced that they are planning on joining the CCD COE.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

natolocked shieldsccd coecyberdefense


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
26.04

Estonia, Norway team up for €27 million ICT business development program

26.04

Neurosurgeon Toomas Asser elected University of Tartu rector

26.04

Estonian government endorses state budget strategy for 2019-2022 Updated

26.04

Mikser to British foreign minister: We need NATO deterrence strengthened

26.04

IRL backs EELK's proposal to define marriage in Constitution

25.04

Gallery: Crown prince, princess of Norway arrive at Kadriorg Palace

25.04

Study: One in four first graders in Estonia overweight

25.04

Ratas: New expenditure items may emerge in next EU budget

BUSINESS
26.04

Danske Bank to gradually exit Baltic market

25.04

Estonian ministry wants to make use of illegal workforce a criminal offense

24.04

Nordea raises Estonia's 2018 economic growth forecast to 3.9 percent

24.04

Swedbank Estonia's first quarter profits up 5.7 percent on year

23.04

Estonian Railways to begin repairs at Riisipere station

23.04

Estonian company signs contract to bring railway route from China to Muuga

22.04

Hiiumaa calculates damage caused by ferry transport crisis

21.04

€84 million worth of deposits reimbursed to Versobank customers

Opinion
16.04

Opinion digest: Kaja Kallas' speech to Reform Party delegates

04.04

Opinion digest: Baltic presidents' meeting with Trump a 'milestone'

29.03

Digest: Europe has no Russia policy whatsoever, says Toomas Hendrik Ilves

21.03

Neivelt: Alcohol policy mustn't become third rail of Estonian politics

20.03

Digest: As Reform sidelines its chairman, the party is back at its worst

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
EKRE chairman Mart Helme speaking at the party congress in Tallinn on Saturday. April 21, 2018.

Mart Helme re-elected EKRE chairman

A congress of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) on Saturday re-elected incumbent Mart Helme as chairman of the opposition party.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
14:46

NATO team wins 2018 Locked Shields cyberdefense exercise

13:49

Government fulfills 93 percent of its 2016-2019 action plan

12:52

Eesti Energia's first quarter profits down 16 percent

11:49

ETV+ to begin broadcasting on primary free-to-air network next year

10:53

Waste sorting plant in Lasnamäe catches fire

09:55

Estonian government to put Patarei building up for auction

08:51

Mikser to meet with allied colleagues in Brussels

26.04

University of Tartu named best research university in 'New Europe'

26.04

Nordica launches flights to Kiev's Zhuliany Airport

26.04

Estonia, Norway team up for €27 million ICT business development program

26.04

Neurosurgeon Toomas Asser elected University of Tartu rector

26.04

Estonian government endorses state budget strategy for 2019-2022 Updated

26.04

Mikser to British foreign minister: We need NATO deterrence strengthened

26.04

Danske Bank to gradually exit Baltic market

26.04

IRL backs EELK's proposal to define marriage in Constitution

25.04

Gallery: Crown prince, princess of Norway arrive at Kadriorg Palace

25.04

Estonian ministry wants to make use of illegal workforce a criminal offense

25.04

Study: One in four first graders in Estonia overweight

25.04

Ratas: New expenditure items may emerge in next EU budget

25.04

Locked Shields exercise begins at NATO cyberdefense center in Tallinn

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: