Government to begin planning state budget strategy this week ({{commentsTotal}})

Government meeting at Stenbock House.
Government meeting at Stenbock House. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
The Estonian government will on Thursday travel to Sagadi in Lääne-Viru County, where it will dedicate two days to discussing the state budget strategy.

"The government will on Thursday conduct its regular meeting and press conference, after which they will travel to Sagadi Manor, where they will begin discussing the state budget strategy," Director for Government Communication Urmas Seaver told ERR's online news portal.

The discussion to take place at Sagadi Manor on Thursday will be more preparatory in nature, laying the groundwork for the brunt of the work on Friday.

According to the Ministry of Finance's homepage, the state budget strategy is the basis for the compilation of the state budget bill and is compiled for the following budgetary year and subsequent three years. The state budget strategy outlines the priorities of the government as well as their activity-based funding plan for the four years it reflects.

The Ministry of Finance is in charge of drawing up the state budget strategy.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ministry of financestate budget strategy


news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
