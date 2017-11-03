Government to close ID card certificates with security risk at midnight

The Estonian government decided at a Cabinet meeting on Thursday night to close the certificates of Estonian ID cards vulnerable to a detected security risk on Friday night at midnight.

The government explained its decision at an emergency press conference called on Thursday night.

"I apologize before all of our citizens and people who have not been able to update their ID card certificates online yet due to the heavy load on the system," Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) said at the press conference. "And I thank those who have patiently waited in Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) service points and understood that this is an exceptional situation."

Ratas explained that the Czech researchers who had initially discovered the security risk published their research in full this week, which increased the risk of the vulnerable ID cards being exploited to a critical level.

"Today's Cabinet meeting lasted over five hours," said the prime minister. "As a result of this debate, we decided to support the PPA's application to close the certificates of at-risk ID cards beginning Friday night at midnight. There are nearly 760,000 at-risk ID cards. This was the only conceivable decision in order to protect people's data. This will mean inconveniences, but this decision was not made lightly. But we must protect our people, businesses and e-state."

In an interview with ETV news broadcast "Aktuaalne kaamera," Ratas affirmed that the saga of Estonia's e-state will continue and become even stronger. Asked when the issue will be resolved, Ratas responded that he hoped that a definitive solution will be found by March 31, 2018. At the same time, he was convinced that they can be sure by Saturday already that not a single case of identity theft has occurred.

According to the prime minister, this is the largest potential security risk that Estonia has yet faced in connection to its national ID cards.