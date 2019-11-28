Chancellor of Justice: Currently no risk of politicization of officials

Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise said in light of the release from office of Illar Lemetti, the former Secretary General of the Ministry of Rural Affairs, there is no danger of politicizing officials.

Madise told Esimene stuudio on Wednesday that as an ordinary citizen she would like to take very resolute views on what is happening around Illar Lemetti and former Minister of Rural Affairs Mart Järvik, but as a Chancellor of Justice she must remain true to the facts and logic.

"I would say that, at the moment, I do not think there is any risk of the politicization of civil servants. However, what has happened to the two heads of the Ministry of Rural Affairs - the minister and the secretary general - with their failure to cooperate, it is regrettable that they were both dismissed in this way and at this point in time," said Madise.

"And maybe one way to think about it calmly is to imagine ourselves in the future, in ten years' time, and then we can think about how we would analyze what moment this governance crisis started and who played a role in that crisis. That is what I want to say, that by that time - fortunately, the courts work relatively quickly in most cases - it should be clear on what comes from suspicions, what is dealt with by the prosecution service, what decisions are made by the court, etc.," she said.

