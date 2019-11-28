ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Chancellor of Justice: Currently no risk of politicization of officials ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise on Wednesday's Esimene stuudio.
Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise on Wednesday's Esimene stuudio. Source: ERR
News

Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise said in light of the release from office of Illar Lemetti, the former Secretary General of the Ministry of Rural Affairs, there is no danger of politicizing officials.

Madise told Esimene stuudio on Wednesday that as an ordinary citizen she would like to take very resolute views on what is happening around Illar Lemetti and former Minister of Rural Affairs Mart Järvik, but as a Chancellor of Justice she must remain true to the facts and logic.

"I would say that, at the moment, I do not think there is any risk of the politicization of civil servants. However, what has happened to the two heads of the Ministry of Rural Affairs - the minister and the secretary general - with their failure to cooperate, it is regrettable that they were both dismissed in this way and at this point in time," said Madise.

"And maybe one way to think about it calmly is to imagine ourselves in the future, in ten years' time, and then we can think about how we would analyze what moment this governance crisis started and who played a role in that crisis. That is what I want to say, that by that time - fortunately, the courts work relatively quickly in most cases - it should be clear on what comes from suspicions, what is dealt with by the prosecution service, what decisions are made by the court, etc.," she said.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

ülle madisechancellor of justiceministry of rural affairsmart järvikillar lemetti
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
11:57

Kaia Kanepi through to round two of Czech Republic ITF tournament

11:35

State audit office awards €100,000 in performance bonuses in 2019

11:07

Gallery: Saaremaa gold bracelet on display for just five days

10:43

Chancellor of Justice: Currently no risk of politicization of officials

10:16

Peterkop: Estonia has found success with its apolitical officialdom

09:44

Konrad Mägi art exhibition to open in Turin on Friday

09:14

Paper: Järvik influenced PRIA in interests of three different businesses

08:55

M.V.Wool seeking relief from courts following factory closure injunction

08:23

British forces in Baltics would be 'outgunned' by Russia, says think tank

27.11

Gallery: Governor General of Canada Julie Payette visits Estonia

27.11

What the papers say: Ice, temporary workers, speaking Estonian in Narva

27.11

Foreign minister: I have no doubt about Turkey's commitment to NATO

27.11

Estonia and Ukraine to develop e-states together

27.11

Paper: Four-lane highways plan given time frame

27.11

Southeastern border construction may begin early next year

27.11

Prosecutor's Office has not launched investigation into SEB

27.11

Prime minister asks startups to stay in Estonia

27.11

Tallinn city government aims to take hazardous freight off city rail routes

27.11

Estonian archer sets new youth record

27.11

Paper: Estonian postal workers facing same situation as in Finland

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: