ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Annely Akkermann: A shift in use of power ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Opinion
Annely Akkermann
Annely Akkermann
Annely Akkermann Source: Private collection
Opinion

By dismissing the Ministry of Rural Affairs' secretary general Illar Lemetti, Prime Minister Jüri Ratas has not solved Estonia's government crisis but created a new and even bigger one.

Ministers have erred in the past, said or done something to warrant a resignation or their removal from office. While that is nothing extraordinary in itself, so far, apolitical officials have not been sacrificed on the coalition's altar.

Unfortunately, Jüri Ratas ran out of pawns in the political game of chess being played and reached for a piece that didn't belong on the board to begin with – an independent public servant to be sacrificed, sold. This happened even after everyone in Estonia had read State Secretary Taimar Peterkop's report that proved that Mart Järvik lied and confirmed the secretary general's efforts to steer the ministry's actions back into legitimate waters.

For historical reasons, the constitution divides power in a balanced manner between various instances one of which is an apolitical body of state officials that serves the country based on their oath of office, a code of ethics and rights and obligations provided by law.

Illar Lemetti's dismissal constitutes a political blow against this exemplary service. A shift in how the state of Estonia wields power has taken place. Whereas we need to emphasize the word "exemplary" here as our self-preservation instinct forces all of us to close our eyes to obvious problems from time to time. Only the most principled officials report their superiors' transgressions.

Illar Lemetti's removal from office has been compared to a beheading in the press.

There is little that is new under the sun. Salome bewitched Herod with her dancing and the latter had John the Baptist beheaded. The story has inspired artists throughout the centuries as every era has had its own Herods who, mesmerized by their own power, behead those who urge repentance, preach order and point to violations.

Heads of the coalition of the Centre Party, Conservative People's Party (EKRE) and Isamaa have not managed to turn their election promises into a coherent program. Every member clings to its main promises, portfolios and positions maintained through horse trading.

One government market day was held on October 23. Minister of Justice Raivo Aeg (Isamaa) talked about the good work done by Prosecutor General Lavly Perling and that she remains his favorite candidate for the position in front of the Riigikogu at 12 p.m. That same afternoon saw then Foreign Trade and IT Minister Kert Kingo (EKRE) resign.

Before the rooster could crow for the third time, Raivo Aeg had given up on insisting Perling stay on for a second term following pressure from EKRE. Even though Aeg said there is no sense in looking for a connection between Kingo and Perling decisions, it is nevertheless there for everyone to see, despite the fact such connections shouldn't even exist.

The next market day arrived on November 14 when the Reform Party and Social Democratic Party (SDE) filed a motion of no-confidence against Minister of Rural Affairs Mart Järvik.

Isamaa dropped its "let's have the facts first" attitude and voted against expressing no confidence in Järvik and – surprise, surprise – their pension reform plan was approved in the government by noon.

Even though members of the government claim the coalition remains united, one does not need 20/20 vision do see that the government is held together exclusively by matters that should not be connected. Failed ministers must not be traded for a highly valued prosecutor general or a pension system 20 years in the making.

The third market day dawned on November 25 when the price paid for removing a failed minister was the officialdom's obligation to serve rule of law with courage and integrity.

Jüri Ratas is not a good manager, a good prime minister capable of having the government move in the same direction and maintain a businesslike mood.

Jüri Ratas has paid a price that was not his to pay for the government staying together, for the Estonian state and people. Even if Reform Party leader Kaja Kallas was too direct in suggesting Jüri was selling out Estonia, she was nevertheless right.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

annely akkermannmart järvikillar lemetti
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
18:50

What the papers say: No secrets, black ice, new film production center

18:39

Stores hoping for right to sell over-the-counter drugs

18:03

Foreign ministers of four countries give joint Ukraine statement in Tallinn

17:32

Third of savers who will leave pension fund not confident as investors

17:15

Annely Akkermann: A shift in use of power

17:01

Estonian leaders send condolences following death of French troops in Mali

16:47

RB Rail supervisory board appoints interim CEO, CTO

16:34

Media mogul Hans H. Luik: Anonymous comments fell victim to capitalism

16:18

LSM: Anger at airBaltic cabin baggage rule change

16:05

Ratas' call to recognize exemplary citizens flooded by support for Lemetti

15:43

Interview: Scottish actor Ewen Bremner in Tallinn

15:14

Paper: Journalists' union worried about punishment of whistleblowers

15:01

Opposition parties in no hurry to start any new no-confidence motion

14:42

Justice chancellor: Järvik release on same day may help Lemetti's case

14:31

NATO Air Policing jets escort Russian military plane in Baltic airspace

14:07

Zelensky hopes for Estonia's support in UN Security Council

13:47

Reinsalu to Swedish foreign minister: We are grateful for Sweden's support

13:08

Number of domestic violence-related criminal offenses remains on rise

12:49

Helme, Kokk to take on rural affairs minister duties until Järvik replaced

12:10

Gallery: Kaljulaid meets Ukrainian president at Kadriorg

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: