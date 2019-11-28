State audit office awards €100,000 in performance bonuses in 2019

Almost €100,000 will be paid in performance-related bonuses to 78 employees of the National Audit Office of Estonia this year with individual payments ranging from €300 to €3,900.

In total Auditor General Janar Holm has allocated €99,400 for bonus payments for staff.

The average salary of an employee of the state audit office last year was €1,274, which is approximately 10 percent lower than the average salary.

There are between 82 and 87 members of staff at the national audit office - figures vary on the website and in the employment register - so not all employees are in line to receive a bonus.

Director of Audit and head of department Ines Metsalu-Nurminen received the highest performance award for €3,900. She was followed by Director of Audit and head of department Märt Loide with €3,200, and Advisor Toomas Mattson with €3,000. Other employees' bonuses were €2,500 or less.

The lowest bonus of €300 euros was given to 10 staff members.

The National Audit Office of Estonia is not the only state institution which has started awarding performance bonuses to employees at the end of the year. Last week ERR reported the Ministry of Education and Research has spent more than €250,000 on bonuses this year for almost 200 staff members. The largest bonus was more than €7,700.

To see a complete list of bonuses for the National Audit Office of Estonia click here.

