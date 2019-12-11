Ratas meets Czech air force at Ämari Air Base

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas visited Ämari Air Base to meet the Czech air force participating in the NATO Baltic Air Policing mission and express condolences for the hospital shooting in the Czech Republic on Tuesday.

Ratas said the Estonian-Czech defense cooperation is long-term and strong.

"Members of the Army of the Czech Republic are stationed in all Baltic countries under the NATO flag – in addition to air policing at Ämari, they are part of the NATO battlegroup in Latvia and Lithuania. This is an impressive contribution to the security of the region as well as all of NATO and goes to show that NATO works," the prime minister said.

Ratas expressed his condolences to Czech ambassador Gabriela Tomankova and all members of the Czech team regarding the hospital shooting that took place yesterday in Ostrava, the third largest city of the Czech Republic, and killed six people.

The prime minister thanked the members of the Czech Air Force for their service and passed on the greetings from Andrej Babis, Prime Minister of the Czech Republic. Due to the tragic event, Babiš was forced to postpone his visit to Estonia, initially scheduled for 10–11 December

The Czechs are participating in the air policing mission at Ämari for the first time, taking over responsibility in September from Great Britain.

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas meets the Czech Air Force at Ämari Air Base. Source: Jürgen Randma

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!