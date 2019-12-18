What the papers say: Belarusian oligarchs, Christmas snow, lost sheep

On December 18 the papers were mostly discussing EKRE and pharmacy reform, but here are a selection of other stories also published on Wednesday.

Paldiski business allegedly transports coal from Russia to Ukraine

Postimees reports that NT Marine, a business owned by Aleksei Tšulets in Paldiski, is transporting Russian coal and oil to Ukraine with a Belarusian oligarch, but says the business does not want to confirm whether this is true or not.

Citing RBK as the source, the paper writes that the head of the Ukrainian Independent Miners' Trade Union, head of the Verkhovna Rada, and coal traders from CIS countries confirmed to RBK that NT Marine is carrying oil and coal for oligarch Nikolay Vorobey. In December. the company was authorized to carry more than 60,000 tons of coal from Russia to Ukraine but businesses say they have not dealt with NT Marine directly but Vorobey's businesses instead.

Until July this year, NT Maine was a subsidiary of Baltic Sea Bunkering OÜ, which owns Paldiski North Harbor and is owned by Sergei Pasters and Aleksei Tšulets.

Head of NT Marine Vladimir Müürisepp declined to comment and Tšulets did not return the publication's calls.

Christmas snow unlikely

News portal Delfi reports there is no chance of a white Christmas in Estonia this year as temperatures are unlikely to drop below 4 degrees Celsius on December 24. Temperatures will vary between -2 and 5 degrees celsius across Estonia next week. Rain and wind are expected across the country.

In the future, schools will become elderly care homes

Rural weekly newspaper Maaleht writes about the European Commission's demography projections in an interview with real estate expert 1Partner Property Manager Martin Vahter, who says the market is already being affected by the ageing population.

The European Commission's population projections suggest, with the current birth and migration trends, over 65s will account for 32 percent of the EU population in 2060, which is more than ten percent higher than today and the newspaper writes "In the future, schools will become homes for the elderly".

Vahter said: "At this rate of growth, we will soon need to build or adapt housing to make it suitable for the elderly, not only one house, but by neighborhood. It is possible to build such communities outside of Tallinn, where most towns and settlements are in decline. Retirement settlements, in turn, create jobs to serve such communities ... As children grow older, it is not at all utopian for many schools to become homes for the elderly as a result of an aging society."

Rakvere Hospital facing staffing difficulties

Rakvere Hospital is facing difficulties after two anesthesiologists left recently making it had to fill gaps when one is needed. Chief medical officer Liis Otstavel told Virumaa teataja newspaper the current workload among physicians is high. The two staff members were young graduates who went to work in Tallinn instead, she said.

A dog is for life not just for Christmas

Pärnu Postimees reports a Christmas tree in Pärnu has been decorated with pictures of cats and dogs, to raise awareness of pets in need of rehoming at the Pärnu and Haapsalu rehoming centers.

The campaign has been put together by the Estonian Veterinary Students Association and trees will be placed in eight other cities: Tartu, Tallinn, Valga, Viljandi, Haapsalu, Kuressaare, Rakvere and Võru.

The paper says 75 dogs and 623 cats are in need of new loving homes.

Police help lost sheep

Police from the South Prefecture had an unusual passenger in their vehicle this week after finding a sheep on the Võru highway. The officers put the lost animal in their van and drove it back to its farm. Delfi has a video here.

--

