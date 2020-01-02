ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Statistics: Retail turnover continued upward trend in November ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Trollies at Prisma.
Trollies at Prisma. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Retail turnover increased 4 percent in November 2019 compared to November 2018 to a total of €628 million, data released by Statistics Estonia shows.

The turnover of stores selling manufactured goods increased by 3 percent. The greatest increase in turnover was experienced by stores selling textiles, clothing and footwear, with sales increasing 12 percent year on year. A higher than average increase in turnover occurred also in other non-specialised stores selling predominantly manufactured goods, i.e. department stores (10 percent), and in other specialised stores, such as stores selling predominantly computers and their accessories, books, sports equipment, games, toys, etc. (5 percent).

The turnover of grocery stores increased by 4 percent and the turnover of enterprises selling automotive fuel by 3 percent.

Compared to October 2019, in November, the turnover of retail trade enterprises decreased by 2 percent. According to the seasonally and working-day adjusted data, however, turnover increased by 2 percent.

In the eleven months of 2019 (January – November), the turnover of retail trade enterprises increased by 4 percent compared to the same period of 2018.

Turnover volume index of retail trade enterprises and its trend, January 2009 to November 2019. Source: Statistics Estonia

Editor: Helen Wright

statistics estonia
