Gallery: Annual New Year's Concert in Tallinn

2020 got off to a start with the traditional annual New Year's Eesti Kontsert/Hennesy concert, at the Estonia concert hall in Tallinn.

The Estonian National Symphony Orchestra (ERSO) was conducted by Mihhail Gerts, and featured 16-year-old Spanish violinist Maria Duenas (not to be confused with the writer of the same name) and bandonium (a type of South American concertina-ed.) virtuouso Kaspar Uljas, carrying a Latin American and Spanish theme.

The event was compered by rapper Henry "Genka" Kõrvits.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!