ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Gallery: Annual New Year's Concert in Tallinn ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Annual Eesti Kontsert/Hennessy New Year's Concert in Tallinn on January 1.
Open gallery
37 photos
Photo: Annual Eesti Kontsert/Hennessy New Year's Concert in Tallinn on January 1. Author: Ardo Kaljuvee
News

2020 got off to a start with the traditional annual New Year's Eesti Kontsert/Hennesy concert, at the Estonia concert hall in Tallinn.

The Estonian National Symphony Orchestra (ERSO) was conducted by Mihhail Gerts, and featured 16-year-old Spanish violinist Maria Duenas (not to be confused with the writer of the same name) and bandonium (a type of South American concertina-ed.) virtuouso Kaspar Uljas, carrying a Latin American and Spanish theme.

The event was compered by rapper Henry "Genka" Kõrvits.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

new year's evenew year 2020new year
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
19:09

Gallery: Annual New Year's Concert in Tallinn

18:35

Number of NATO jets policing Baltic airspace back down to 8

17:49

Survey: Average Estonian household has six months' worth in savings

17:24

Russian politician condemns New Year's greeting border comments by Põlluaas

17:02

What the papers say: Estonia had a quiet New Year, but making waves abroad

16:54

Minister of Rural Affairs hires two advisers

16:28

Finance ministry reclaims €32,000 of unspent funding from Narva

16:11

Organizations want Child Protection Day declared a flag day

15:51

New Rail Baltic Estonia CEO may be determined next month

15:42

Influenza cases tripled in last week of 2019

15:25

Jüri Vips third in sports portal's young driver rankings

15:10

Eckerö Line ferries carry 1.89 million passengers in 2019

14:51

Two more journalists leave Postimees newspaper

14:39

Paper: Pension funds had best year ever

14:14

Common gas market for Finland, Estonia and Latvia launches

13:46

Southern Estonians want refund after high-speed internet project flops

13:11

Paper: M.V.Wool Vihterpalu factory resumes work on Thursday

12:43

Urmas Reinsalu: It was a year of media radicalization

12:18

€40,000 spent on security to control youths at Pärnu Bus Station

11:53

Ott Tänak: 'I'm happy at Hyundai'

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: