Road construction over Pääsküla River will not be finished until spring

Construction work on the Tallinn-Pärnu highway over the Pääsküla River on the capital city's border will only be completed in the spring and drivers are requested to slow down when driving in the area.

Ksenia Haavistu, project manager for the construction of the North Road at the Road Administration Department, told ERR most of the work was completed in December, but construction work, including landscaping, will continue until the spring.

The final asphalting of the road will also take place in the spring as it is currently impossible to complete, Haavistu said.

After more than a year of rebuilding, the four-lane road was completed at the end of November, but was then excavated for a week to replace the Pääsküla River culvert. A culvert is a structure which allows water to flow under a road, railroad, trail, from one side to the other.

Haavistu said that the Road Administration is the contracting authority for the city section and that the contractor will be remunerated for the work he has done under the terms of the contract.

"Changing the Pääskula River culvert was work that the contractor had to carry out under this contract and for which the Road Administration is required to pay. Culverts may only be replaced with the permission of the Environment Agency which was received by the contractor on November 5 last year. It was not possible to start replacing the Pääskula River culvert before obtaining a special permit for water use," she said.

