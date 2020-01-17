ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Immigration increases population for fifth year in a row ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Arrivals at Tallinn Airport.
Arrivals at Tallinn Airport. Source: Sander Koit/ERR
News

The population increased by more than 3,500 people last year and was driven by immigration for the fifth year in a row, a preliminary estimate of the population released by Statistics Estonia shows.

The data shows on the first day of the new year, there were 1,328,360 people registered as living in Estonia which is 3,540 persons more than on January 1, 2019.

The reason for population growth in 2019 was positive net migration: 5,030 more people immigrated to Estonia than emigrated.

Last year 12,240 persons immigrated to Estonia and 7,210 persons emigrated from Estonia. Compared to the year before, net migration fell by 2,000 persons.

External migration has contributed to population growth already for the past five years. Statistics Estonia said preliminary migration data is harder to estimate accurately than other types of data due to the way it is recorded.

In 2019, there continued to be more deaths than births and the natural increase remained negative at minus 1,490.

This was to be expected, Statistics Estonia said, as the number of older people in the population is increasing and the number of women of childbearing age is decreasing.

Last year, 13,900 children were born in Estonia, which is more than 400 less children than the year before. The decrease in the number of births was to be expected, as the small generation born in the 1990s has started to have families.

It is likely that fertility continued to be affected by the increase in the third child allowance, as the number of births was higher than in 2017, although the number of women is smaller compared to 2017. Further analysis will show whether the drop in 2019 was due to the decreasing number of first and second children or the number of third children also decreased compared to 2018.

There were 15,390 deaths in 2019. Despite the increase in the number of older people, the number of deaths has remained stable in the past decade due to increasing life expectancy.

Population change 2010-2019. Source: Statistics Estonia.

Migration statistics are most difficult to estimate based on preliminary data, as Statistics Estonia later supplements migration figures with population register data and unregistered migration data.

Reaching the final result is more complicated compared to other vital events, both technically and methodologically, and it can significantly increase migration flows. Emigration increases mainly due to unregistered leaving of Estonian and European Union citizens.

Immigration increases mainly due to their return migration, which is not recorded in the population register, as the prior leaving was not registered. 

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

population
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
10:49

Court orders former board member to pay €28,000 for Illegal logging

10:28

Center Party nominates Aleksandr Širokov Tartu deputy mayor candidate

10:12

NATO Baltic Air Policing mission made record number of flights in 2019

09:44

Immigration increases population for fifth year in a row

09:29

Gallery: President Kersti Kaljulaid meets Chilean counterpart in Santiago

09:11

Estonia's Eurovision Song Contest entrant semi-finals held in February

08:45

Gallery: Helicopter medivac tested in Lääne-Viru County

08:22

Universities attempting to settle harassment complaints in-house

16.01

What the papers say: Regional progressive income tax, lynx spotting in Türi

16.01

Tallinn Airport CCO: €4.5 million extension of Tartu runway not justified

16.01

Pharmacists' bodies call for phased introduction of initial pharmacy reform

16.01

Lukas: Establishment of Language Board won't threaten Language Institute

16.01

Press council overruled more complaints than it upheld in 2019

16.01

Language inspectors checking PPA skills in Ida-Viru County see improvement

16.01

New draft of kindergarten curriculum expected in May

16.01

Road Administration: Tallinn and state must decide who fixes Peterburi road

16.01

Paper: Competition sparks tensions in food delivery business

16.01

Paper: State to hold employers responsible for foreign labor

16.01

Ülemiste Terminal design will cost €2.6 million

16.01

ERR Musician of the Year is Kadri Voorand

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: