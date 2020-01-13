ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
More deaths than births in 2019 for ninth year running ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Newborn babies. Photo is illustrative.
Newborn babies. Photo is illustrative. Source: Postimees/Scanpix
Last year 13,897 births and 15,386 deaths were registered in Estonia, data released by the Ministry of the Interior shows, meaning the natural decrease was 1,489 people in 2019.

The natural increase or decrease is the difference between the rate of births and deaths in a population.

Compared with 2018 there was a decrease in both deaths and births. 14,367 babies were born and 15,751 people died in 2018, giving a natural decrease of 1,384.

The natural increase in Estonia has been negative for the last nine years. The most deaths were recorded in 2014 when there were 1,933 more deaths than births.

The last time the natural increase in Estonia was positive was in 2010, when 35 more people were born than died.

Last year 4,917 children were registered in Tallinn, 2,060 in Tartu County, 1,876 in Harju County, 8,99 in Ida-Viru County, 857 in Pärnu County, 613 in Viljandi County, 345 in Rapla County, 335 in Rapla County, 300 in Põlva County 241, 239 in Jõgeva County and Hiiumaa 68.

Editor: Helen Wright

