ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Leap Day busy one at Tallinn Vital Statistics Office ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
The Tallinn Vital Statistics Office.
The Tallinn Vital Statistics Office. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

February 29, or Leap Day, only comes around once every four years, and while some people want to time their special days to coincide with the unique date, others avoid it like the plague. Sunday's edition of ETV news broadcast "Aktuaalne kaamera" looked into how Saturday's extra calendar day went at the maternity hospital as well as the Vital Statistics Office in Tallinn.

Leap Year comes once every four years, and connected to it are several folk beliefs. For those getting married, it's a suitable day to register their marriage. For those born on the 29th, however, their exact birthday can only be celebrated every four years.

"Three specialists told me that I would give birth on February 29," new mother Tatjana Semtšenkova said. "This was very unusual news. I myself believed that I'd give birth on March 1. But it ultimately happened that I was induced and gave birth sooner."

Going forward, the family can celebrate the child's birthday together with relatives on February 28 and together with other children on March 1, she added.

A total of ten babies were born at East Tallinn Central Hospital (ITK) on Leap Day this year: seven boys and three girls.

Leap Day is a popular date at Tallinn's Vital Statistics Office as well.

"February 29 is a busy day this year," Vital Statistics Department director Karin Kask said on Saturday. "More young couples are registering their marriages today than on some other date. As it falls on a Saturday this year, 14 marriages are being registered at the Tallinn Vital Statistics Office today."

According to Laura Reinurm, it was a conscious decision to get married on February 29. "It's such a special date that doesn't come each year; that's why we chose February 29," she said.

Husband Renno Reinurm added that the couple plans on celebrating their wedding anniversary every four years. They haven't decided yet what, if anything, they would do next year.

Leap Day is considered a women's holiday, with the tradition dating back to Ireland, where Sts. Brigid and Patrick agreed during the 5th century that women themselves could court men on February 29.

"Laura had hinted that she would not be the one to propose; I had to take on the difficult duty myself," the groom said.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

birthsleap daymarriages
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:07

Toomas Sildam: Speaker Põlluaas knows how to surprise

16:55

Cold snap hasn't undermined farmers' hopes of good harvest

16:33

Only handful of pharmacies informed authorities of future plans by deadline

16:16

Coronavirus patient in Estonia is recovering

16:08

Court delays decision in UT Library ex-director criminal case

15:52

Interview: Eesti Laul 2020 grand finalists

15:32

Ministry: New placements still being sought for some Krabi School students

15:05

Pentagon signs contract for Javelin systems for Estonia, 15 other countries

14:45

Lukas and Helme disagree on lower VAT for digital publications

14:29

Tallinn City Council to elect new deputy chairman on Thursday

14:08

February's weather set new temperature and rainfall records

13:51

Very small portion of tax refunds donated to nonprofits

13:29

EU Just Transition Fund would support diversification of Ida-Viru economy

12:57

Survey: Almost half of Estonians to use their tax refund for daily expenses

12:35

Leap Day busy one at Tallinn Vital Statistics Office

12:05

New power source for passenger ships could improve air quality in Tallinn

11:33

Foreigners interested in working in Estonia up tenfold within few years

11:01

Reinsalu: Estonia ready to send law enforcement to Turkish-EU border

10:32

Helme: Estonia ready to reinstate border control in new migration crisis

10:03

Ministry advises students who visited coronavirus risk areas to stay home

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: