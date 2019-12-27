Tallinn in numbers 2019: 5,025 new residents, 4,550 births, and one snail

During the last year, 5,025 new citizens have moved to Tallinn, 4,550 births have been registered, and one snail has been added to the capital's pet register.

As of December 1, the population of Tallinn is 443,875 according to the Population Register. In the first 11 months of this year, Tallinn's population increased by 5,255 people, or 1.1 percent.

From January to November, 4,550 births were registered in Tallinn.

The biggest population growth was in the city center and the only city district where the population decreased was in Nõmme.

As of the beginning of December, 1.2 times more women lived in Tallinn than men. The share of children (0-14 years) in the district's population is the highest in Pirita, the share of the working age group (15-74) in Lasnamäe and Northern Tallinn and the share of the elderly (75+) in Mustamäe.

The average age of Tallinners is 41.6 years. There are 40 people aged 100 and over in the capital, 38 of those are women and two are men.

During the first 11 months of this year, 2,769 marriage contracts were signed in Tallinn, with the highest number, 436, of marriages taking place in August. The number of divorces over the same period was 1,448, which is 52 percent of the number of marriages.

44 percent of Tallinners are pet owners. Tallinn's pets are mostly cats at a rate of 1.3 times more felines than dogs. However, 74 percent of cats are indoor cats. One snail is registered in the pet register.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!