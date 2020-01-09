Number of Ukrainian nationals living in Estonia exceeds 10,000

The number of Ukrainian nationals residing in Estonia has exceeded 10,000, data from the population register shows.

On January 1, 2020, the number of citizens of Ukraine in Estonia had increased 6.4 percent on year, or by 629 people, from 9,771 to 10,400.

The number of Nigerian and Indian nationals living in Estonia has also grown significantly over the past few years.

Citizens of Nigeria residing in Estonia numbered 435 on January 1, 2018, the figure had increased to 600 a year later, and to 713 by the start of 2020.

Indian nationals numbered 532 in Estonia at the start of 2018, the figures in early 2019 and 2020 were 619 and 849, respectively.

