ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Number of Ukrainian nationals living in Estonia exceeds 10,000 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Ukrainians waiting for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at Tallinn's Freedom Square.
Ukrainians waiting for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at Tallinn's Freedom Square. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The number of Ukrainian nationals residing in Estonia has exceeded 10,000, data from the population register shows.

On January 1, 2020, the number of citizens of Ukraine in Estonia had increased 6.4 percent on year, or by 629 people, from 9,771 to 10,400.

The number of Nigerian and Indian nationals living in Estonia has also grown significantly over the past few years.

Citizens of Nigeria residing in Estonia numbered 435 on January 1, 2018, the figure had increased to 600 a year later, and to 713 by the start of 2020.

Indian nationals numbered 532 in Estonia at the start of 2018, the figures in early 2019 and 2020 were 619 and 849, respectively.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

ukrainepopulation
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
18:56

Number of Ukrainian nationals living in Estonia exceeds 10,000

18:29

Fuel retailers say diesel excise cuts too little, too late

17:57

What the papers say: Ratas and women, the archbishop and SEB

17:41

Nationals from 147 states live in Estonia

17:16

Pealtnägija: Medicines sold for several times cost price

16:57

PPA: Estonia has not changed rules for admitting Iranians

16:35

Health problems caused deaths of two Finns on Tallink ferry

16:14

State supports plan to build dolomite quarry in Põhja-Sakala Municipality

16:09

Kontaveit loses to Kiki Bertens in Brisbane second round clash Updated

15:48

Government includes party members in Appointments Committee

15:30

Estonian Defence Forces training team arrive in Kuwait

15:01

Luik: USA and Iran defuse situation

14:44

Warm winter impeding logging work

14:34

Minister of Rural Affairs scraps plan to abolish deputy secretary general

14:18

Pharmaceuticals wholesaler: chain pharmacies more confident in supply

13:42

Paper: Half of eggs sold in Estonia are imported

13:13

Government new road plan: Four lane highways to Tartu and Pärnu by 2030

12:47

Setomaa residents eligible for home improvement support program

12:29

Estonia and Latvia establish joint border committee

12:10

University of Tartu main library open through midnight during finals period

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: