ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Over 700 people granted Estonian citizenship in 2019 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Estonian flag.
Estonian flag. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

This year the government granted Estonian citizenship to 732 people, more than half of whom previously had undetermined citizenship.

Of these, 459 people were previously undetermined citizens and 221 were Russian, said a spokesperson for the Ministry of the Interior.

Undetermined citizenship means someone who probably held a grey passport.

Other nationalities trading in their citizenships include 23 Ukrainians, five Turkish, five Georgians, four Belarussians and two Pakistani citizens.

In addition, new citizens of Estonia were former citizens of the following countries: Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Israel, India, Italy, Lithuania, Latvia, Nigeria, Northern Macedonia, Serbia, Finland and Tajikistan

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Crisis contacts
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:04

Ragnar Klavan: No regrets about the leaving of Liverpool

16:42

Estonia had smallest number of asylum applications in EU in 2019

16:39

'How do you shoot people?': Remembering Afghanistan, 40 years on

16:10

Paper: Tallinn city district campaign calls for donations, not fireworks

15:45

Portal: Protections improved for two endangered bird species

15:13

Luik: Democracy is intact but being tested

15:09

Reinsalu: Russia wants to use Sputnik to undermine EU unity

14:44

Over 100 Estonians renounced citizenship in 2019

14:12

New measurement system shows Estonia has 90,000 hectares more forest

13:40

Taavi Rõivas: Ratas missing independence day reception out of bitterness

13:16

Influenza cases increased by almost 20 percent

12:37

Architects demand cancellation of National Library renovation project

11:56

President makes over 30 foreign working trips in 2019

11:31

Over 700 people granted Estonian citizenship in 2019

11:06

Paper: Many working-age adults stuck caring for loved ones

10:35

Ratas will not attend president's Independence Day reception

09:55

EDF: No improvement in Russian military flight practices, despite claims

09:27

Russia threatens countermeasures against Estonia over Sputnik sanctions

08:55

Young woman found alive after six-day search

26.12

Jõulutunnel charity Christmas show raises over quarter of a million euros

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: