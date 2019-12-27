Over 700 people granted Estonian citizenship in 2019

This year the government granted Estonian citizenship to 732 people, more than half of whom previously had undetermined citizenship.

Of these, 459 people were previously undetermined citizens and 221 were Russian, said a spokesperson for the Ministry of the Interior.

Undetermined citizenship means someone who probably held a grey passport.

Other nationalities trading in their citizenships include 23 Ukrainians, five Turkish, five Georgians, four Belarussians and two Pakistani citizens.

In addition, new citizens of Estonia were former citizens of the following countries: Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Israel, India, Italy, Lithuania, Latvia, Nigeria, Northern Macedonia, Serbia, Finland and Tajikistan

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!