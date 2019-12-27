Over 100 Estonians renounced citizenship in 2019

This year 111 people renounced Estonian citizenship with almost half preferring to take Russian citizenship instead.

In total, 51 chose Russian citizenship over Estonian citizenship, ERR reported on Friday.

26 people took Finnish citizenship, 12 became Norwegian citizens, 7 German. Four people took British citizens, three become citizens of the Netherlands and two Swedish.

There was also one of each of the following countries: the United States, Austria, Ireland, Slovenia, Denmark, and Ukraine.

