Income tax returns can be filed in Estonia from February 15

Personal income tax returns can be filed with the Estonian Tax and Customs Board from February 15 and refunding of tax paid in excess will start on February 26.

As an important novelty, the deadline for filing income tax returns was adjourned by one month to April 30 starting from 2020. The deadline for paying tax and payment of refunds is Oct. 1.

A spokesperson for the Tax and Customs Board said: "In effect, refunding will take place just like in previous years, meaning that people concerning whom everything is in order will get a refund promptly. We will start refunding income tax on February 26. To those who file their income tax return on paper refunds will start to be paid on March 19."

The size of the basic exemption that a person in Estonia is entitled to depends on the person's income and is capped at 500 euros a month and 6,000 euros a year. The basic exemption decreases gradually for earners of an annual income of 14,400 to 25,200 euros to zero euros for recipients of an annual income upwards of the latter amount.

