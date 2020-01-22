ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

RIA advising people to temporarily avoid using Internet Explorer ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Information System Authority (RIA).
Information System Authority (RIA). Source: Nelli Pello/RIA
News

The Information System Authority (RIA) is advising people to temporarily avoid using Internet Explorer until the arrival of new security patches.

Cybercriminals are taking advantage of a critical security vulnerability published in mid-December that allows malware to be sent to the computers of Internet Explorer users, the RIA said. As there are currently no security patches for regular users, the RIA is recommending that people temporarily avoid using Internet Explorer until new ones are available.

Criminals can take advantage of the security vulnerability by adding some malicious code to some websites. When an Internet Explorer user visits this page, the malware is installed on the computer without the user's knowledge, which could spy on them or encrypt their files, for example.

Microsoft has not yet fixed the security vulnerability, but this will likely be done in mid-February; it is customary for Microsoft to carry out updates on the second Tuesday of every month.

"We all probably know someone who still uses Internet Explorer out of habit — now would be a good time to warn them about this security vulnerability," said Tõnu Tammer, director of the RIA's Incident Response Department. "In the end, no browser is better than others, but for now, this threat has to be taken seriously."

To avoid this risk, the RIA recommends using other browsers. For example, Microsoft has introduced a new browser called Edge in recent years, which is not affected by this security vulnerability. Microsoft no longer offers security updates for Windows 7, however, and users of this version should be certain to upgrade to Windows 10.

Internet Explorer is  web browser accompanying all Microsoft Windows operating systems and is the third most popular internet browser, used by more than 7 percent of all internet users worldwide. Google Chrome remains the most popular browser, in use by 67 percent of internet users.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

information system authorityinternet explorer
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
18:15

Justice chancellor: Pension reform raising questions regarding constitution

17:58

Paper: EKRE abandons agreement with Indrek Tarand at last minute

17:14

RIA advising people to temporarily avoid using Internet Explorer

16:47

Perling: Prosecutor's Office didn't fail with Savisaar trial

16:33

Director Tanel Toom's 'Gateway 6' to be shown in theaters in autumn 2021

16:11

Tallinn TV programs to be shown on cable channels

15:49

Government approves principles for state participation in companies

15:16

Vakra successfully defends resubmitted thesis

14:50

Tartu SDE and Reform Party start coalition discussions over common ground

14:33

What the papers say: Breaking up and getting together again

14:06

Harju County registered population increases by more than 55,000 in decade

13:50

Tax and Customs Board destroy 10 million counterfeit cigarettes

13:32

Estonia's third quarter government debt remains lowest in EU

13:06

Police suggest special markings and registration needed for airguns

12:41

Paper: Regional port operator planning upgrades to Port of Kuivastu

12:13

Song Festival Grounds' arch to light up at night

11:35

Report: Estonia still has among highest incarceration rates in Europe

11:07

Riigikogu committee backs allowing lump sum second pillar withdrawals

10:46

Study: Estonians' health depends on gender, wage and education

10:10

Finance minister: Green revolution needs more money than planned

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: