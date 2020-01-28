Draft reform by EKRE seeking to eliminate pharmacy ownership restriction

A draft pharmacy reform by the Estonian Conservative People's Party (ERKE) would see the planned pharmacy ownership restriction eliminated and grant hospital pharmacies the right to sell medicinal products to people as well as buy medicines without the involvement of Estonian pharmaceutical wholesalers, Postimees reports.

Deputy chairman of EKRE and Minister of Finance Martin Helme said that the party's group plans to submit the draft legislation to the Riigikogu on Thursday.

While EKRE's coalition partners do not deem it reasonable to introduce a new bill to the legislative proceedings, Helme is certain that the parliament will pass the party's proposals.

"The bill is being drafted. It's neither long nor intricate. There's half a page of legal text and a letter of explanation. Our aim is to submit it to the Riigikogu on Thursday," Helme told Postimees.

"What is new about this bill in addition to eliminating the present limitations, that is the ownership restriction and the aim to separate the wholesale and retail [of medicinal products], is that it would allow health establishments to have their own pharmacies, which means they would be able to sell their stocks directly. Additionally, pharmacies would be able to buy medicinal products without involving Estonian wholesalers, which would also solve the problem of many pharmaceuticals being in short supply in Estonia because wholesalers have not been able to secure good enough deals with the manufacturers," Helme said.

