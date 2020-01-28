ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Draft reform by EKRE seeking to eliminate pharmacy ownership restriction ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Minister of Finance Martin Helme (EKRE).
Minister of Finance Martin Helme (EKRE). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

A draft pharmacy reform by the Estonian Conservative People's Party (ERKE) would see the planned pharmacy ownership restriction eliminated and grant hospital pharmacies the right to sell medicinal products to people as well as buy medicines without the involvement of Estonian pharmaceutical wholesalers, Postimees reports.

Deputy chairman of EKRE and Minister of Finance Martin Helme said that the party's group plans to submit the draft legislation to the Riigikogu on Thursday.

While EKRE's coalition partners do not deem it reasonable to introduce a new bill to the legislative proceedings, Helme is certain that the parliament will pass the party's proposals. 

"The bill is being drafted. It's neither long nor intricate. There's half a page of legal text and a letter of explanation. Our aim is to submit it to the Riigikogu on Thursday," Helme told Postimees.

"What is new about this bill in addition to eliminating the present limitations, that is the ownership restriction and the aim to separate the wholesale and retail [of medicinal products], is that it would allow health establishments to have their own pharmacies, which means they would be able to sell their stocks directly. Additionally, pharmacies would be able to buy medicinal products without involving Estonian wholesalers, which would also solve the problem of many pharmaceuticals being in short supply in Estonia because wholesalers have not been able to secure good enough deals with the manufacturers," Helme said.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
13:44

US sports academy names Kelly Sildaru athlete of the year

13:14

Three ERR staff honored in annual state decorations

12:47

President Kersti Kaljulaid makes first ever digital signature in Antarctica

12:19

Riigikogu passes amendments to allow children to acquire citizenship

11:52

Draft reform by EKRE seeking to eliminate pharmacy ownership restriction

11:26

President of Estonia to honor 114 people with state decorations

10:59

Report: Pre-trial surveillance in criminal cases falling

10:24

Riigikogu committee: Reform MP declarations in order but law change needed

09:59

Russian baby names falling out of fashion with parents

09:23

Report: Brexit transition discussions may be harder than withdrawal talks

09:01

Paper: Bones unearthed at construction site over former Tartu cemetery

08:39

Tartu Peace Treaty centennial celebrations start on Wednesday

27.01

Foreign ministry advises against traveling to Hubei Province in China

27.01

Paper: Estonia preparing for coronavirus with help from Sweden

27.01

Environmental associations: Nuclear plant would entail significant risks

27.01

Russia extends e-visas for Far East to 53 countries including Estonia

27.01

What the papers say: Freshwater mussels and Estonians in the Gambia

27.01

Estonia's seventh member of European Parliament starts work on Monday

27.01

Ministers: We took justice chancellor pension reform comments on board

27.01

Stats: Industrial and consumer confidence rise, retail confidence falls

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: