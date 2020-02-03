ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Riigikogu committee in no hurry to discuss latest pharmacy reform proposals ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Tõnis Mölder (Center).
Tõnis Mölder (Center). Source: (Siim Lõvi/ERR)
News

No off-schedule meeting of the Riigikogu's Social Affairs Committee is due, according to its chair, despite speculation that it might be needed in the light of two rival bills submitted by the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) and the Social Democratic Party (SDE) last week, which would alter the course of the government's proposed pharmacy reforms, substantively so in the case of EKRE's bill.

At the same time, the committee chair, Tõnis Mölder (Center) did not rule out waiting for the government's decision on the matter. In effect, because the government is under no obligation to look at both bills in detail (EKRE is in the coalition, SDE is in opposition), neither is the social affairs committee in any hurry to convene an extraordinary meeting to do so.

The government's own pharmacy reform, which has faced strong lobbying from large-chain pharmacy wholesalers and was scrapped in late 2019, only to be reinstated again, would place control nominally in the hands of qualified dispensing pharmacists, by requiring them to have a minimum 51 percent-stake in an outlet, effectively compelling them to become small business owners.

Critics have said that this could spell the end of small-town and rural pharmacies, pointing to evidence that only a minority of Estonia's close to 600 pharmacies currently comply with the bill's requirements, less than two months before it is due to come into force.

Whereas EKRE's proposal aimed to liberalize the market further and allow the import of medicines, circumventing the Estonian-owned wholesalers altogether, SDE would make for a softer version of the proposed reforms, easing the requirements for pharmacists.

When the two rival bills were submitted last Thursday – along with an SDE request that both buills be evaluated in parallel and simultaneously – MPs assumed the Social Affairs Committee would hold an extraordinary meeting, according to ERR's online news in Estonian, with a view to getting the EKRE version passed.

April 1 drawing near

That hasn't happened, however. Social affairs committee chair Tõnis Mölder (Center) says that no extraordinary meeting was ever on the table.

"The social affairs committee is not convening extraordinarily. In theory [the two bills] could reach the commission's [regular] agenda next week, but it is too early to say when," Mölder said.

Even the timing of the debate on the "official" reforms due to come into effect on April 1 is not clear, including whether this would happen before the government reached a position on the EKRE and SDE proposals; moreover this means moving forward on both the latest alternative draft bills is a moot point should the government favor one or other of them.

"It is still open whether and how we proceed ,or whether we wait for the government's position on both bills. In the absence of a swift draft bill appearing; in this situation, we can expect a position from the government, but maybe it's not overly important

Mölder also said that he had not set the pace for pharmacy reform, when asked whether this had been too hasty.

When asked if the pace of pharmacy reform was hasty, Mölder replied that he had not dictated this pace.

"Naturally, I would concede that if there is anything more to be squared away with pharmacy reform, then there isn't much time left - April 1 is on the horizon. If the purpose is to amend the law, it makes sense to find out what parliament makes of these bills," he said, adding that a decision on whether and to what extent the social affairs committee would address pharmacy reform would b clear by the end of this week.

Major pharmacy wholesalers include Magnum Medical, which supplies the Apotheka chain, and Tamro, which does the same for Benu pharmacies.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

riigikogutõnis mölderpharmacy reform
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
03.02

Digital skills training to be provided for 500 family doctors and nurses

03.02

Contemporary art museum in Tallinn gets new lease of life

03.02

Tartu coalition should be confirmed next week

03.02

Estonian-Dutch offshore Saaremaa wind farm may go ahead

03.02

Gallery: Government and president meet for delayed end-of-year meeting Updated

03.02

Terras in Brussels: I can communicate with people

03.02

Riigikogu committee in no hurry to discuss latest pharmacy reform proposals

03.02

January breaks average temperature records

03.02

Justice chancellor: Airport transit conditions must be improved

03.02

Kontaveit in action in Fed Cup round held in Tallinn from Wednesday

03.02

Poll: Ratas prefered prime minister, small increase in support for Helme

03.02

Sume music festival to be held in Tallinn's Noblessner harbor

03.02

Narva cannot financially support the renovation of Alexander Church

03.02

Police send TLT corruption case to prosecutor's office

03.02

Anett Kontaveit rises to 22nd in the world following Australian Open

03.02

Police publish excuses offered by apprehended drunk drivers

03.02

Barrels previously containing mustard gas removed from Saaremaa

03.02

Report: Estonia's holocaust memorials in focus

03.02

President: Treaty of Tartu is the birth certificate of the Estonian state

03.02

Report: Plight of Estonia's southeastern border villages

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: