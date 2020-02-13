Pharmacy reform draft bills to be discussed on Monday

The Riigikogu's Social Affairs Committee decided to delay the discussion of amendments to the Medicines Act until next week after examining the three draft acts on Thursday.

Chairman of the Social Affairs Committee Tõnis Mölder said the committee will resume discussions on Monday.

As the new rules for the operation of pharmacies enter into force on April 1, the members of the Riigikogu submitted three draft amendments to the Medicinal Products Act, which seek to change the current procedures.

The first draft, bill 127 SE, initiated by the Social Democrats (SDE), seeks to allow hospital pharmacies to import medicines themselves.

The main objective of the second draft bill submitted by the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), 139 SE, is to amend the provisions of the Medicinal Products Act so the regulation of the act does not restrict the pharmacist.

The focus of the third draft bill, 141 SE, also submitted by the SDE, focuses on ensuring the ownership requirement of a pharmacy can be deemed to be fulfilled if the controlling stake in the pharmacy is held between several pharmacists

This week, the Social Affairs Committee has dealt twice with pharmacy reform. On Tuesday, the State Agency of Medicines and Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik gave an overview of the current state of the reform and discussed in which counties the reform would be most problematic.

