Tax Board: Some residents do not need to file tax returns

BNS
Tax declaration.
Tax declaration. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
The Tax and Customs Board is advising residents to check whether they need to file a tax return before February 15 as not all workers are required to do so.

Evelyn Liivamagi, head of the department for taxes at the Tax and Customs Board, said: "No income tax return has to be filed by those whose income does not exceed €6,000 euros. Also by those who used their basic exemption in the established amount in the course of the year and who had no other income subject to declaration or expenses eligible for deduction."

When a person does not have an obligation to declare their earnings, but they wish to use deductions which they are eligible for, an income tax return has to be filed. Information about the expenditures eligible for deduction forwarded to the Tax and Customs Board can be seen from the beginning of the declaring period.

The cap on deductions, including home loan interests, training expenses, gifts and donations is €1,200 a year. The deductions must not exceed 50 percent of the person's income taxable in Estonia for the period in question.

The filing of income tax returns will start on February 15 and the deadline for the submission of returns is April 30. The first refunds of income tax paid in excess of the required amount will be paid out on February 26.

Editor: Helen Wright

tax returnstax and customs board
