Bonnier Prize to be shared between ERR and Eesti Ekspress again

As last year, journalists from public broadcaster ERR and investigative weekly Eesti Ekspress won the Bonnier Prize for Investigative Journalism. The awards went to Anna Pihl of ERR and Sulev Vedler from Eesti Ekspress, for their coverage of a Listeria outbreak at a fish-packing firm.

For Pihl, the prize was awarded for her work on ETV's "Pealtnägija" which broadcast on September 24 and October 23 and shows the effects of the Listeria bacterium at Tallinn's M.V.Wool plant which caused a deadly outbreak.

Vedler was nominated for an article on the same topic published in Eesti Ekspress on 24 September.

The €5,000 prize for investigative journalism was given by the Swedish media group Bonnier, and Estonian newspaper Äripäev, which is owned by Bonnier.

Last year, the prize was awarded to Merilin Pärli of ERR and Kirsti Vainküla of Eesti Ekspress for their stories about a boy without parental care who had problems with adoption, caused by the alleged bias of child protectors.

