ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

New listeria found at M.V.Wool fish factory ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
The M.V.Wool trout gravlax which has been recalled.
The M.V.Wool trout gravlax which has been recalled. Source: Merilin Pärli/ERR
News

More listeria bacteria has been found in samples taken from M.V. Wool fish factory the Veterinary and Food Administration (VTA) said and it has not been ruled out that the plant may have to close.

Deputy Director of the VTA Olev Kalda told ERR listeria has been detected again in samples taken from the MV Wool factory.

"As this is a very serious violation of a fundamental right, that is, a restriction on business, so our steps need to be considered. But those steps will certainly come and the company and the public will know," Kalda said.

Kalda says it is the responsibility of both the VTA and the fish processor to put in place measures to ensure the safety of the food sold to consumers.

"Until our decision is made, the company will remain subject to the "zero tolerance" rules [of listeria], meaning that the company will have to control all batches it issues so that there is no listeria," said Kalda.

The company stopped production for two days in mid-October to disinfect its premises and productions lines. However, the new bacteria samples has been found after the plant was disinfected.

"In addition to the measures the company took, that is, cleaning and disinfection, we conducted our own checks, took samples, and we found listeria," said Kalda. "The disinfectant has not been effective enough."

So far, all M.V.Wool factory listings have been strain ST1247, but it is not yet known what strain of listeria were in the new positive samples.

M.V.Wool has sampled their own production in parallel with the VTA, but has not found a listeria in the same batches. At the same time, Kalda confirms that the company does not deny positive list samples.

"The company does not deny that it has listeria. But we have had divergent views on what measures should be taken to avoid the threat," Kalda said.

Kalda confirms that despite the failure of disinfection, it is still possible to get rid of the listeria bacterium in the production center.

"It has been cleared up. There are examples from other countries where there have been problems with the listeria, but it has to be dealt with very thoroughly, consistently and definitely in cooperation with the supervisory authority," said Kalda.

ETV's Pealtnägija revealed in September that several people have died in Estonia as a result of infection from listeria bacterium, and the bacterial strain found at the M.V.Wool fish processing plant. The same bacterial strain has not been detected in any other company.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
16.11

South Estonian forest owners still counting cost of October storms

16.11

Isamaa leader rejects pension reform potential constitutional challenge

16.11

Eesti Energia renewables subsidiary triples output on year to October

16.11

Police suspect large-scale timber theft on Hiiumaa

16.11

M.V.Wool presents action plan on Listeria elimination

16.11

Centre Party illegal donations appeal overruled

16.11

Bus drivers encourage pedestrians to wear reflectors this winter

16.11

50 reservists taking part in infantry training

16.11

Reform Party leader files death threat report with police

16.11

Finance minister: Money laundering Nordic banks' responsibility

16.11

Gallery: Tallinn's Christmas market opens on Town Hall Square

15.11

Financial Supervision Authority checking SEB anti-money laundering policies

15.11

PPA seizes over 60 cannabis plants in Tallinn

15.11

What the papers say: Free sauna day in Narva, dog parks, Viljandi Folk

15.11

Digital tax could be considered in Estonia

15.11

Paper: Survey says Ratas is prefered prime minister

15.11

Culture is Happening: Events around Estonia from Nov. 15-21

15.11

Luminor profits down over 60 percent on year to Q3 2019

15.11

Realtor: Rapid increase in apartment prices a myth

15.11

Paper: Baltics' biggest data center to be built in Saue Municipality

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: