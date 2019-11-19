ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Paper: Finnish media raises fears of Listeria in Estonian fish products ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
The M.V.Wool trout gravlax which has been recalled.
The M.V.Wool trout gravlax which has been recalled. Source: Merilin Pärli/ERR
News

The Veterinary and Food Board (VTA) says that reports in the Finnish media that aggressive Listeria bacteria in processed fish in Estonia may spread to Finland are unlikely, adding that the VTA would do everything it could to prevent the spread, daily Postimees reports, adding that the company affected by the Listeria outbreaks, M.V.Wool, claims it is fish imported from Finland itself which is behind the latest discovery of the bacteria.

The strain thought to be behind two deaths in Estonia last year, and several more Europe-wide, ST1247, was traced to fish processing company M.V.Wool, first emerging in the Estonian media in September.

However, this strain has not been found in Estonian this year, according to Olev Kalda, the VTA's deputy director general, although which strain is in a more recent outbreak traced to M.V.Wool earlier this month has yet to be determined.

A factory closure could well happen if ST1247 is found from analysis of the latest samples taken from M.V.Wool, which follow extensive sterilization of the plant at Harku, west of Tallinn, in mid-October, but it is not inevitable, Kalda said.

M.V.Wool in the meantime drew up an action plan which it presented to the VTA, saying the latest outbreak resulted from fish imported from Finland, with evidence for the claim being that the plant was clear of Listeria after its sterilization and the new strain only followed the imports.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

vtam.v.woollisteria allegationsm.v.wool listeria allegations
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
19.11

Helme: Government is preparing a plan B in case NATO fails

19.11

Defense Minister: Plan B to NATO has never been discussed by government

19.11

Bank of Estonia releases University of Tartu coin for 100th anniversary

19.11

What the papers say: How Estonia votes at the UN, skeletons and Sputnik

19.11

Council chair: Tallinn should ban gas, diesel powered taxis

19.11

One bid placed in Tallinn Patarei complex auction

19.11

Russian Embassy to former Estonian defense chief: Get out of the tank

19.11

Reinsalu in Budapest: Hungary important ally in NATO

19.11

Kaljulaid meets with new EU leaders

19.11

Sympathy strikes in Finland could affect flights, ferries

19.11

Pediatricians want to include new shot in national immunization plan

19.11

All but too late to apply for residence permit under 2020 immigration quota

19.11

Centre Party has not abandoned introducing progressive income tax system

19.11

Unions, employers strike deal, minimum wage to increase to €584

19.11

Foreign Minister: Estonia cannot back down on Tartu peace treaty principles

19.11

European budget for 2020 approved, Estonia gets energy funds boost

19.11

Paper: Finnish media raises fears of Listeria in Estonian fish products

19.11

Paper: Estonians divided by prospect of Chinese investment

19.11

Estonia opens honorary consulate in Klaipeda

19.11

PÖFF film festival brings hundreds of international movies to Tallinn

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: