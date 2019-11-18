M.V.Wool to temporarily halt production in new year

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
M.V.Wool's Harku plant.
M.V.Wool's Harku plant. Source: Merilin Pärli/ERR
M.V.Wool submitted its 2020 action plan to the Veterinary and Food Board (VTA), according to which the company is to temporarily shut down production altogether at the beginning of 2020 in order to facilitate a thorough cleaning of its facilities, the company announced Monday.

According to the action plan, M.V.Wool is prepared to halt production for a period of up to three weeks at its Harku plant beginning Jan. 15 and at its Vihterpalu plant beginning Feb. 5.

The action plan indicates that the company is to inform its clients of the halt in production and the related suspension of the delivery of certain products for the affected period a minimum of one month in advance.

M.V.Wool supervisory board chairman Meelis Vetevool said that a more precise action plan would be determined after samples taken at its Harku plant on Oct. 23 are sequenced.

A specific strain of listeria has been traced back and linked to the Harku plant of Estonian fish producer M.V.Wool. Last month, it halted production at the plant for a period of two days in order to fully sterilize the plant.

-

Editor: Aili Vahtla

m.v.woollisteria
