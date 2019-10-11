M.V.Wool listeria scandal having little impact on supermarket sales

Listeria cases linked to M.V.Wool fish production have had no significant impact on consumers' purchasing habits, ERR reported on Thursday.

There has been a slight dip in the sales of fish products but promotional campaigns are helping to make up for it at all big supermarkets. However, the reactions of the Estonian consumer have remained relatively sluggish, ERR wrote.

Rimi told ERR the situation had not been ongoing for long enough to make serious conclusions, but there had been no significant changes in sales of M.V.Wool products or other fish products.

Rimi's communications manager, Katrin Bats, said: "However, the price of fish is much cheaper at the moment than last year. But, this has not led to an expected increase in sales."

Selver also admits that the sale of these fishery products around MV Wool does not have a significant impact.

"Sales of fishery products are currently in a very small decline. But the decline is so small that it is not significant. It is a few percentage points down and affects the entire fish segment," said Selver spokesman Rivo Veski.

While Rimi and Selver are running promotional campaigns, Prisma is not so prices are directly comparable to 2018. However, no single manufacturer can be listed separately for Prisma.

"The bulk of fish sold in bulk has fallen slightly, while the sales of packaged-processed fish remain at the same level. But we do not see any change by producer," said Pille Raaliste on behalf of Prisma.

Martin Miido, communications manager for Coop's retail chain, said there was no overall decline in sales of fishery products, with only some of M.V.Wool's sales having fallen

To date, the Maxima retail chain has been the only one to stop selling any of M.V.Wool's products. They did so proactively and on their own initiative. Other supermarkets have continued to sell M.V.Wool products and are in no hurry to review this decision, ERR said.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!