Riigikogu committee chair: Entire M.V.Wool case badly handled

Representatives of Estonian fish packing and processing company M.V.Wool met with the Rural Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu on Wednesday to discuss issues concerning the recent listeria scandal and the company's next steps. Committee chairman Tarmo Tamm (Centre) said that the entire matter has been badly handled.

Tamm told BNS that the whole process should never have been played out before the eyes of the public as it has been up until now, and that consumer confidence and Estonia's global reputation have suffered as a result.

"No one really needs to be punished, and now we just have to consider how to move forward," he added.

According to Tamm, the committee was also bewildered by the fact that independent laboratories have provided completely contradictory results.

"Several additional meetings have been planned, for example with the Veterinary and Food Board (VTA)," he said, adding that the committee would discuss issues covered at the meeting further.

The committee chair said that M.V.Wool also presented its plan for eliminating listeria bacteria from its plants, but did not disclose any further details.

