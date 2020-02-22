Gallery: Reservists, Tartu donate new flag to Estonian Military Academy

The Estonian Reserve Officers' Association, the cadet council of the City of Tartu and the Defense Forces, donated a new flag to the Estonian Military Academy (Kaitseväe Akadeemia) on Thursday.

The previous flag was donated to the Joint Educational Institutions of the Defense Forces in 2013.

The need for a new flag for the Estonian Military Academy arose after a restructuring in 2019 of the Joint Defense Forces Educational Institutions (IACS), which resulted in the name of the educational institution being changed to the Estonian Military Academy. Therefore, the old insignia was out of date and a new academy emblem and flag were created.

The new flag was handed over to the Commander of the Defense Forces by Major General Martin Herem, Commander of the Defense Forces. "In a mysterious way, the flag as a symbol helps to explain the nature of the organization and serves as a reference point for the members of the organization, both in joyful and difficult times," he said.

The flag was blessed by Lieutenant Colonel Gustav Kutsar, Chaplain of the Defense Forces.

The Estonian Military Academy is the only national defense college in Estonia that trains officers and non-commissioned officers to the defense forces and the defense league.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!