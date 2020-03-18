ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
State, RIA launches portal for companies wanting to help with crisis ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

BNS
Kaimar Karu, Jüri Luik, Tanel Kiik.
Kaimar Karu, Jüri Luik, Tanel Kiik. Source: Valitsuse kommunikatsioonibüroo
The Estonian Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications and the Information System Authority (RIA) have set up a portal to collect the information of all companies seeking to help the state in the current coronavirus crisis.

"The emergency situation caused by coronavirus has put a lot of pressure on state institutions dealing with it and the expectations of the business community and people for state support are high. On the other hand, many companies have also wanted to help the state themselves," Minister of Foreign Trade and IT Kaimar Karu said in a statement.

The minister said that, over the last few days, his inbox has been filled with proposals from several entrepreneurs seeking to help.

"This is extremely laudable, but unfortunately, collecting these offers in a minister's inbox is not sustainable. This is why we opened a simple website in the eesti.ee portal where entrepreneurs can declare the kind of tools or competence with which they can help. We will collect this information and distribute it among agencies," the minister said,

Companies that have equipment, tools, or other resources left over in the coronavirus emergency situation, and people who have the knowledge or skills that could help government agencies in the crisis can declare themselves on the website www.eesti.ee/pakunabi.

"Above all, we would like to bring together offers of assistance regarding different know-how or specialists mainly from companies," the minister said. If any public authority finds itself in need of assistance, the company will be contacted.

While this portal is intended primarily for businesses, then people who would like to volunteer to help overcome the crisis can turn to the Volunteer Gate portal at www.vabatahtlikud.ee, which will soon bring together various opportunities to become a volunteer.

Editor: Helen Wright

riainformation system authoritykaimar karucoronaviruscovid-19
