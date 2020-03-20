Isamaa leader: Pension reform will likely drag on

President Kersti Kaljulaid's decision to send the Pension Reform Act to the Supreme Court was foreseeable, said Isamaa leader Helir-Valdor Seeder.

President Kersti Kaljulaid did not proclaim the mandatory funded pension reform bill for a second time on Friday and has sent the law to the Supreme Court.

"Politicians, various lawyers and experts have also had different opinions, so the dispute will now be settled by the Supreme Court," Seeder told ERR's online news in Estonian.

The subsequent fate of the pension reform will now depend on the Supreme Court and the Riigikogu, he added.

"We cannot conclusively state anything now, because the Parliament might have to come back to the bill after the Supreme Court's decision and alter certain provisions. But let's say that it is highly likely that this process will drag on and these dates will have to be deferred," Seeder said.



