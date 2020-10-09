news

Supreme Court to announce pension reform decision on October 20 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Grand opening of the Supreme Court.
Grand opening of the Supreme Court. Source: Silver Gutmann/riigikohus
News

The Supreme Court of Estonia will announce its decision on the government's pension reform bill on October 20. The judgment follows President Kersti Kaljulaid's rejection of the law, citing constitutional violations and in line with her constitutional role.

The Pension Reform Act passed the Riigikogu on January 29 this year, by 56 votes to 45. The government linked the vote to a vote of confidence, reportedly to avoid further delays by the opposition after several rival bills had been presented in parliament in the days leading up to the vote.

The president, however, rejected the law, citing six constitutional violations, mainly revolving around unequal treatment of those who remained in the pillar versus those who opted out or who were never in it, and sent it back to parliament as per protocol.

The bill itself would make membership of the so-called second pillar of the Estonian pension system, referring to employee contributions, optional where it had been mandatory for most earners since 2010.

The president said the bill disproportionately violates the fundamental rights of the people, and is in many respects contrary to the principles of the rule of law and a societal state, as well as the principles of legitimate expectations highlighted in the constitution.

The bill was then readopted at the Riigikogu on March 11 with no substantive changes, with the president rejecting it a second time on March 20, after which the dispute headed to the Supreme Court.

The major disputes surrounding the government's pension reform bill were heard in early-August at the Supreme Court.

Minister of Finance Martin Helme (EKRE) said the dispute is largely political, meaning that a court sitting was an inappropriate place to deal with it.

"I wholly dislike the fact that this political dispute is being held in court, and I don't think many judges like it either. Political disputes should take place in parliament," Helme said on August 5, noting that the president's veto was political and was not made before the court, and saying the case that the reform violates fundamental rights was a weak one.

Madis Päts, representing President Kersti Kaljulaid, is sticking to the line that the reform is unconstitutional and may in part lead to a fall in people's pension pots in the future. 

The Supreme Court is located in Tartu.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:13

Secretary of State brings MS Estonia relatives up to speed on developments

17:33

Audit office: Government COVID-19 reserve three-quarters used up

17:01

Tänak languishing in 9th place after four Sardinia rally stages

16:27

Prosecutor general: Danske court case leak did not originate in Estonia

16:09

No news is good news on Prosha the bear's release into Russian wilderness

15:31

Research institute: Economic downturn to be 5 percent for 2020

14:53

Mobile ID experiencing disruptions Friday Updated

14:51

Paper: Viljandi cafe closed after worker tests positive for COVID-19

14:18

Supreme Court to announce pension reform decision on October 20

13:49

Finland to shorten quarantine period to 10 days

13:13

European travel 'green' level ceiling may change to 25 per 100,000

12:44

Commerce chamber asks government to prolong foreign worker stay periods

12:08

Health Board does not see hospitals full of COVID-19 patients any time soon

11:42

Tallinn gets 'bubble' host status for European basketball qualifiers

11:16

In case you missed it: October 3-9

10:53

Health Board: 49 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed over last 24 hours, one death

10:49

53rd Saaremaa Rally to start Friday evening

10:23

Expert: Masks in crowded, indoor areas is best practice

09:51

Lawyer calls for end to Danske employees trial after mass leak

09:24

Statistics: Estonia's foreign trade decreased again in August

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: