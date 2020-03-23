Health Board: Four coronavirus patients in critical condition

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Test samples. In Estonia, 17 people have been hospitalized with CODIV-19.
Test samples. In Estonia, 17 people have been hospitalized with CODIV-19. Source: ERR
As of Monday evening, 17 people are in hospital in Estonia after being diagnosed with coronavirus (COVID-19), six of whom are in intensive care and four are in critical condition, the Health Board said. Seven people have been discharged from hospital.

Three patients are in Pärnu Hospital, two of whom are in stable condition and one in critical condition. 

There are two people in East Tallinn Central Hospital, both in stable condition. 

Two patients in the North Estonian Medical Center are both in critical condition. 

Three people are being treated at the Tartu University Hospital, one of whom is in critical care in intensive care. 

There are currently seven people in West Tallinn Central Hospital, all of whom are in stable condition and do not need intensive care, the Health Board said.

Seven people have been discharged from hospitals

As of Monday morning, 352 people had been diagnosed with coronavirus in Estonia and a total of 3,724 tests had been carried out. 

Twenty-six new positive results were added overnight, of which 16 are in Saaremaa, five in Harju County, four in Võru County and one in Tartu County.

When broken down by age group for positive cases under-20s account for less than 6 percent and those over 60 years of age for 17 percent, the Health Board said. The majority of cases have been diagnosed in the 30-49 age category.

Number of cases by county. Source: Health Board.

On Monday morning, there are 15 people in hospital, four of whom need intensive care. 

Editor: Helen Wright

coronaviruscovid-19
