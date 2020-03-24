28 people hospitalized due to coronavirus, five in critical condition

As of Tuesday evening, 28 patients have been hospitalized in Estonia due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), seven are in intensive care and five are in critical condition, the Health Board said.

There are six patients in Pärnu Hospital, five of whom are in a stable condition and one in critical condition.

There are two people in East Tallinn Central Hospital, one of whom needs intensive care.

Two patients are being treated in Tallinn's North Estonian Medical Center and are both in critical condition.

Tartu University Hospital is treating seven people with COVID-19, three of whom are in intensive care and with two patients in critical condition.

There are nine patients in West Tallinn Central Hospital, all of whom are in a stable condition and do not need intensive care.

There are two people in Ida-Viru Hospital, both in a stable condition.

Eight people have been discharged from hospitals.

As of Tuesday morning, 369 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Estonia. A total of 4,041 tests have been carried out in Estonia since January 31.

In recent days several heads of hospitals in Estonia have said they are preparing for more hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and an increase in diagnosis.

On Monday evening, 17 people were being treated in hospital.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!