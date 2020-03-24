Coronavirus patient moved out of intensive care

One patient in the COVID-19 department of East Tallinn Central Hospital (Ida-Tallinna Keskhaigla) has been transferred out of intensive care after making a partial recovery, the hospital announced on Tuesday afternoon.

The head of the internal medicine department, Alice Lille, said that of the two patients brought to the COVID-19 department one has recovered enough and has been transferred out of the unit but is still being treated in hospital.

"We are working 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and we are in constant readiness," Lille said.

The hospital on Friday opened a COVID-19 department with 29 bed places, including 24 active care beds and five intensive care beds, in the premises of its internal medicine department.

The new department admits patients with a laboratory confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

Patients of the internal medicine department have been relocated to the hospital's cardiology department.

On Monday evening 17 coronavirus patients were in hospitals across Estonia and four people were in intensive care. As of Tuesday morning 369 people have tested positive for COVID-19.

Four rescue workers test positive for coronavirus

Four people are infected with coronavirus among the staff of the Estonian Rescue Board, the Rescue Board's Director General Kuno Tammearu said at a press briefing on Tuesday.

Tammearu said that two of the infected people are professional rescuers and the other two volunteer rescuers.

"All four are undergoing treatment at home," the rescue chief said.

Tammearu said the rescue service was coping well with their day-to-day duties.

