Health Board: Number of coronavirus patients will rise

News
ERR
Merike Jürilo and Arkadi Popov
Merike Jürilo and Arkadi Popov Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

According to Arkadi Popov, the medical director of the Health Board crisis cell, Estonia is preparing for an increase in the number of coronavirus patients in need of hospitalization.

North Estonian Medical Center (PERH) and Tartu University Hospital are currently best equipped for housing coronavirus patients. Separate wards have been created, access to them has been set up to avoid those affected coming into contact with other patients and private isolation rooms have been freed, Popov said at a press conference on Tuesday.

"If we look at the experience of countries such as Italy, France and Great Britain; the dynamics of the spread, we know that the number of patients will rise. We are preparing for an increase in the number of patients, this is the responsibility of all health service providers. We are currently working towards larger hospitals where preparatory work has already been conducted being able to help others achieve a maximum level of efficiency in reorganization," Popov stated.

All hospitals have been ready for the arrival of a highly infectious patient for a month or more, Director General of the Health Board Merike Jürilo said.

According to her, reservations on the amount of daily coronavirus tests are in order, as samples taken in different locations might take time to reach laboratories and the health information systems.

Family doctors are responsible and have issued a fair amount of referrals. Anyone in need of a coronavirus test will probably receive it, Jürilo added.

Editor: Anders Nõmm

health boardcoronavirus in estoniacoronavirus measures in estoniaarkadi popov
