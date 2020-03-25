ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Statistics: General government deficit decreased in 2019 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Surplus or defecit of general government by sub-sector 2010-2019
Surplus or defecit of general government by sub-sector 2010-2019 Source: statistics estonia
News

The Estonian general government deficit stood at 0.3 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), while the gross debt level was 8 percent of GDP in 2019, according to Statistics Estonia, based on Eurostat data.

At the end of 2019, general government total expenditures exceeded revenues by €90.4 million. Both central and local government sub-sectors closed the year in deficit, by €131 million and €31.1 million respectively.

The surplus of social security funds, however, remained near 2018 levels, at €71.7 million.

Consolidated general government debt (Maastricht debt) amounted to nearly €2.4 billion by the end of 2019, a rise of 9 percent on year. Central government and local government debt levels both increased, and long-term loan liabilities increased by 9 percent on year, the agency said.

The central government debt totalled €2.7 billion, of which €1.1 billion was liabilities to other sub-sectors.

The share of foreign debt in the central government's loan liabilities stood at 50 percent.

Foreign debt increased due to the issuance of securities and a loan taken from the European Investment Bank.

At the end of 2019, the volume of long-term securities issued by the public legal institutions, foundations and enterprises belonging to the central government remained at €48.5 million.

In 2019, also short-term securities were issued, and the volume at the end of the year was €100.2 million.

The overall debt level of the local government sub-sector increased by 2 percent compared with 2018, at €752.1 million.

The volume of long-term securities dropped by 32 percent, and loan liabilities increased by 11 percent, year-on-year.

Liabilities towards the rest of the world accounted for 41 percent of the local government debt.

Social security funds did not contribute to the debt of the general government sector, Statistics Estonia reports.

In Estonia, the general government sector comprises three sub-sectors:

1) central government (state budget units and extra-budgetary funds, foundations, legal persons in public law);

2) local governments (city and rural municipality governments with their subsidiary units, foundations);

3) social security funds (Estonian Health Insurance Fund (Haigekassa), Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund (Töötukassa)).

Eurostat publishes data on the preliminary debt and deficit levels of the Member States on 22 April 2020.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

statistics estoniagovernment debtestonian economy
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
18:21

Unemployment Insurance Fund promises to pay wages by April 15

17:54

SDE submitted a bill to support media during emergency situation

17:54

First death from coronavirus reported in Estonia

17:32

Tallinn Central Library launches remote reading service for kids

17:11

Coalition proposes preventing salary increase of public servants

16:49

Tallinn's public transport services to increase at weekends

16:27

Riigikogu hopes to start government's aid package discussion on April 6

16:06

Video: Curly Strings dedicates music video to victims of 1949 deportation

15:43

Swedbank forecasts 5 percent economic downturn in 2020

15:26

Bank of Estonia: Economy to contract by 6 percent or more post-coronavirus

15:04

Gallery: Riigikogu holds board elections amid emergency situation

14:52

Government to allocate €200 million for hospitals

14:31

Tallinn Zoo to close amid coronavirus outbreak

14:15

Government sending emails and SMS messages about new restrictions

13:55

Births can now be registered in e-population register

13:36

More than 12,000 have opened own sick notes online

13:06

Statistics: General government deficit decreased in 2019

12:44

SEB allegedly making home loan terms' changes when taking grace period

12:22

Several helplines launched during emergency situation

12:04

President Kaljulaid: Government responded to the crisis at the right time

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: