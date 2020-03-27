ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Government green lights new €286 million oil shale plant ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Existing Enefit oil plant in Auvere, Ida-viru County.
Existing Enefit oil plant in Auvere, Ida-viru County. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
News

State-owned energy company Eesti Energia has the go-ahead from the government to build a new oil shale plant, which will be used to produce liquid fuel. The government has put up €125 million for the construction.

The new plant, called the Enefit280 plant and using technology from Eesti Energia's renewable subsidiary Enefit Green, forms part of Eesti Energia's strategy as it transitions from older and less environmentally friendly oil shale use – including burning in the generation of electricity – and also helps to mitigate job losses in Ida Viru County, where Estonia's oil shale sector is largely located.

"The construction of a new oil shale oil plant is a long-term and strategic investment, with which we wish to enhance Estonia's most important mineral resource, create new jobs and save more the natural environment," said Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) of the move.

"Creating additional jobs will reduce social risks of the ongoing transformation of the energy sector and support the Ida-Viru County region as a whole," Ratas noted.

New plant facts

  • Construction work is scheduled to begin this year. 
  • Due to be completed in 2024, reaching full capacity a year later.
  • Total investment is estimated at €286 million.
  • Nearly 1,000 people will be employed to build the oil plant, including up to 700 locally employed people.
  • Up to half of the construction cost will be borne by Estonia, experts say. 
  • Once up and running, the oil plant will create around 500 jobs.
  • Output: 268,000 tons of liquid fuels per year. 
  • Uses Enefit technology developed by Estonian engineers.
  • Enefit technology is known to be the most efficient and proven oil shale refining technology in the world with the lowest environmental impact.
  • 2020 State Budget Act provides for corresponding financial resources.

Finance minister: In the current economic climate, major investments are important

Minister of Finance Martin Helme said the state's expectation was for Eesti Energia to develop a more efficient and cleaner use of oil shale; oil production is a good example of this.

"The construction of the new oil plant is in line with national strategy documents such as the Energy Development Plan, the Oil Shale Development Plan and also basic principles of climate policy.

In the current economic climate, it is important to make major infrastructure investments, which is all the more reason to expect that construction will become cheaper in the near future," Helme added.

"With the new oil plant construction, CO2 emissions and oil shale use by the Estonian oil shale sector will not increase, but decrease."

Helme added the oil shale sector is a key source of state revenue for the state. The state has received over €100 million a year from the sector, and the oil shale industry also helps to keep high-paying jobs in Ida-Virumaa. 

Eesti Energia chief: The oil plant will generate sales of €250 million a year

Hando Sutter, Eesti Energia board chair, said that EU is in a deep energy deficit, with a particularly large deficit in liquid fuels, 90 percent of which is imported, putting Estonia in a strong position in that regard.

"Estonia is one of the few countries in Europe that has the capacity to produce liquid fuels on its own, and I think that is a great asset. Our technology is of global interest and we have recently exported this know-how. Shale oil is a very important export," he said, via a press release.

"With the new plant, Eesti Energia's annual oil production will grow to over 700,000 tons. Taking into account the average sales price of liquid fuels in 2019, this sales volume translates to €250 million," Sutter added.

Enefit Green – Eesti Energia's renewables subsidiary - technology also enables the recycling of scrap car tires, and potentially plastic refuse, during shale oil production, which helps address environmental issues, he said.

As global demand for petroleum-based products is likely to grow, oil shale production will remain competitive over the next couple of decades, making it sensible to produce high-quality, low-sulfur liquid fuels with which Estonia is competent locally, he said.

"Earning money from oil production will also increase investment in renewable energy development, as Norway has done with its oil money," he went on.

Eesti Energia's Strategic Action Plan forecasts a decline in electricity generation from oil shale burning, a rise in the production of renewable energy will increase, as well as a rise in liquid fuel output - the most efficient and environmentally friendly way of upgrading oil shale, the company says. 

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

jüri ratasida-viru countyeesti energiahando suttermartin helmeenefit greenestonian economyoil shale sector
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
11:21

Additional judge appointed to both Harju and Tartu county courts

10:59

Sportland avoids fine for attracting crowds amid coronavirus pandemic

10:51

Truck catches fire at Old City Harbor

10:22

Government green lights new €286 million oil shale plant

10:07

Medical association chief: Coronavirus intensive care requires weeks

09:41

Dozens of Estonian companies ready to produce protective equipment

09:23

Scheduled dental, private clinic treatment halted due to coronavirus

09:03

Minister: We're ordering Chinese coronavirus equipment, as Europe is closed

08:45

Most shopping mall stores closed from Friday

08:22

Government allows some shopping center post offices to remain open

07:59

Ratas: EU cooperation key in fighting coronavirus spread

07:42

City dwellers moving to countryside carry coronavirus to rural communities

07:24

President starts virtual visits to Estonia's counties during coronavirus

26.03

Prime minister orders coronavirus home quarantine, police to monitor

26.03

New, renovated buildings must include electric car chargers from 2021

26.03

Health Board: 34 people receiving treatment in hospitals for coronavirus

26.03

Mobility analysis planned by Statistics Estonia not to use real-time data

26.03

Police arrest suspects in serial break-ins in Viljandi County

26.03

Sales of Liviko's 80 percent vodka increased ninefold in March

26.03

Labor Inspectorate issues advice for working during emergency situation

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: